NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting: Kyiv Requested Patriot, NASAMS Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement following the meeting.

Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko, Deputy Defense Minister Sergiy Boyev, and Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak joined the meeting online.

"Ukrainian representatives briefed allies on the current security situation and Russia's systematic attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. They emphasized that these actions are aimed at causing a humanitarian catastrophe during the winter, depriving civilians of electricity, water, and heating. Officials underlined that the situation in the energy system remains extremely difficult and that Ukraine urgently needs additional protection measures, particularly strengthened air defense," the ministry said.

Addressing the meeting participants, Mishchenko thanked allies for their support and called for it to be further strengthened.

For his part, Boiev noted that in 2025 Russia significantly increased the number of missiles and drones used in attacks against Ukraine, which clearly demonstrates Moscow's intention to further escalate the situation. He also stressed that Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile near NATO's borders is yet another sign of its aggressive policy and complete lack of interest in peace.

He outlined Ukraine's urgent need for interceptor missiles for air defense systems, particularly Patriot and NASAMS, and urged allies to invest in the PURL program and in expanding defense production, including the development of interceptor drones.

Russia deliberately used Oreshnik missile close to EU border – Zelensky

Andarak briefed participants on measures Ukraine is taking to ensure stable operation of its energy system and outlined priority needs for protection, repair, and restoration of damaged energy facilities, as well as for strengthening system resilience.

Allies, in turn, strongly condemned the Russian attacks as acts of blatant terror against Ukraine's civilian population and reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and readiness to provide the necessary assistance, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting, convened at the request of Ukraine's Mission to NATO following recent massive Russian strikes on Ukraine, including Russia's use of an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, was held in the format of the Political Committee.

On January 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and coordinated responses within the EU, Council of Europe, and OSCE following Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile against the Lviv region.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that on the night of January8-9 it launched, among other weapons, an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine, calling it a response to the alleged attack on Putin's residence in Valdai on December 29, 2025.

Ukraine's Air Command West reported that the ballistic missile used to strike Lviv on January 8 was traveling at a speed of 13,000 km/h. The exact missile type will be confirmed after all fragments are examined.

European countries reacted to the attack. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said Russian claims of using an Oreshnik missile represented a clear escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the United States.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry