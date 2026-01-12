Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Attacks Civilian Ships Flying Panama, San Marino Flags, One Crew Member Injured

Russia Attacks Civilian Ships Flying Panama, San Marino Flags, One Crew Member Injured


2026-01-12 03:10:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

A tanker flying the Panamanian flag was waiting to enter port to load vegetable oil when it was hit by a Russian drone. As a result of the attack, a crew member was injured and is receiving necessary medical assistance.

"Maritime rescue services are already on site, and a fire on board is being extinguished," he said.

A vessel sailing under the flag of San Marino came under attack while leaving port carrying a cargo of corn. There were no casualties, and the ship continues its voyage.

Kuleba stressed that these incidents once again prove that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian vessels, international trade, and maritime safety.

"Despite the aggressor's ongoing terror, Ukraine continues port operations and fulfills its international obligations," he said.

On January 9, Russian attack drones struck two civilian vessels near ports in the Odesa region. One person was killed and several were reported injured.

MENAFN12012026000193011044ID1110589013



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search