Russia Attacks Civilian Ships Flying Panama, San Marino Flags, One Crew Member Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

A tanker flying the Panamanian flag was waiting to enter port to load vegetable oil when it was hit by a Russian drone. As a result of the attack, a crew member was injured and is receiving necessary medical assistance.

"Maritime rescue services are already on site, and a fire on board is being extinguished," he said.

A vessel sailing under the flag of San Marino came under attack while leaving port carrying a cargo of corn. There were no casualties, and the ship continues its voyage.

Kuleba stressed that these incidents once again prove that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian vessels, international trade, and maritime safety.

"Despite the aggressor's ongoing terror, Ukraine continues port operations and fulfills its international obligations," he said.

On January 9, Russian attack drones struck two civilian vessels near ports in the Odesa region. One person was killed and several were reported injured.