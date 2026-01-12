Ukrainian President, Norwegian FM Discuss Prospects For Joint Weapons Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"We appreciate today's decision by Norway to allocate a $400 million aid package to our country. This is very important and will truly support our people. During a meeting with Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, I thanked him for such substantial assistance and for all the support packages for the military and energy sectors. I thank Norway for its assistance since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the meeting also focused on the energy situation in Ukraine.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, special attention during the meeting was paid to diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace.

"The head of state emphasized the importance of adopting the Paris Declaration and described it as a strong political signal from partners regarding the provision of reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, the two discussed Norway's participation in the PURL initiative, which enables the purchase of air defense missiles, including for NASAMS systems, and underlined the importance of its further development.

Ukraine hands Norway list of equipment needed for energy sector repairs

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide is visiting Kyiv on Monday.

Photo credit: @ZelenskyyUa