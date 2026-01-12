Russian Forces Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery, Drones, Cause Damage
"In the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians struck Nikopol itself as well as the Myrove, Pokrovske, Mozolevske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The settlements came under artillery fire and FPV drone attacks," Hanzha wrote.
A fire broke out. Infrastructure, two private houses, a garage, greenhouses, an unused building, a car, gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged.Read also: Russian troops shell Kherson, woman killed
Kryvyi Rih was struck with drones. A fire occurred, and infrastructure was damaged. The consequences are being clarified.
An air raid alert is currently in effect across the region.
Earlier reports said that Russian drones had attacked Kryvyi Rih, with explosions heard in the city.
