Ukrainian Forces Show Drones Destroying Russian Equipment South Of Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade's press service published a video of the combat work on Facebook.

In just half a day, pilots of the 155th Brigade, operating within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, hit armored vehicles, several cars, a quad bike, and shelters in Pokrovsk.

They also carried out remote mining and struck enemy infantry and dugouts using attack and night bomber drones, the report said.

The military noted that the brigade's command identified one of the most effective sectors of operation – the road from Shevchenko to Pokrovsk – which Ukrainian drone operators are clearing of everything unnecessary.

