Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Show Drones Destroying Russian Equipment South Of Pokrovsk

Ukrainian Forces Show Drones Destroying Russian Equipment South Of Pokrovsk


2026-01-12 03:10:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade's press service published a video of the combat work on Facebook.

In just half a day, pilots of the 155th Brigade, operating within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, hit armored vehicles, several cars, a quad bike, and shelters in Pokrovsk.

They also carried out remote mining and struck enemy infantry and dugouts using attack and night bomber drones, the report said.

Read also: UAF shows drone strike on Russian column south of Pokrovsk

The military noted that the brigade's command identified one of the most effective sectors of operation – the road from Shevchenko to Pokrovsk – which Ukrainian drone operators are clearing of everything unnecessary.

Photo for illustration: JFO

MENAFN12012026000193011044ID1110589009



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search