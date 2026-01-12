Ukrainian Forces Show Drones Destroying Russian Equipment South Of Pokrovsk
In just half a day, pilots of the 155th Brigade, operating within the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, hit armored vehicles, several cars, a quad bike, and shelters in Pokrovsk.
They also carried out remote mining and struck enemy infantry and dugouts using attack and night bomber drones, the report said.Read also: UAF shows drone strike on Russian column south of Pokrovsk
The military noted that the brigade's command identified one of the most effective sectors of operation – the road from Shevchenko to Pokrovsk – which Ukrainian drone operators are clearing of everything unnecessary.
Photo for illustration: JFO
