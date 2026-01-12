Ukrainian National Guard Raises Flag Over Kupiansk City Hall

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the 2nd NGU Corps Khartia on Facebook, which also released unique footage of the assault on the Kupiansk city hall, Ukrinform reports.

“The Khartia search-and-strike group and the Kupiansk tactical group are completing the clearance of the city, which was successfully deblocked during a successful operation under the leadership of the command of the 2nd NGU Corps,” the statement said.

Warriors of the reconnaissance and strike group of the 4th Battalion of the 13th NGU Brigade Khartia raised the national flag of Ukraine over the city hall building in the center of Kupiansk.

“The Kupiansk operation proves that through planning, the training of commanders and staffs, and the high-quality preparation of units – everything we call the 'Khartia method' – it is possible to successfully stop and destroy the enemy,” said Colonel Ihor Obolienskyi, commander of the 2nd NGU Corps Khartia.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Grouping, stated that Russian command had tasked its troops with capturing Kupiansk at any cost, but they had failed to accomplish the objective.