Screening Of Russia Today Film About Ukraine Canceled In Switzerland Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine welcomes the decision by the Muralto municipality in Switzerland to cancel a screening of the RT-produced propaganda film 'Maidan: The Road to War',” he wrote.

He added that Ukrainian civic activists and diplomats had opposed the screening, and their objections were heard.

“Kremlin propaganda has no place in public venues. Free speech must not be a shield for disinformation or war justification. For years, Russia has poisoned European cultural stages, using culture as a tool of war and propaganda. The goal has always been the same: to undermine European societies and manipulate public opinion. But the reality of war is far from the clichés created by Russian literature, theater, and ballet,” the minister noted.

Sybiha recalled that behind all the books about the so-called“mysterious Russian soul” and other nonsense, Russia has raised generations of war criminals who killed, raped, looted, and tortured people in Ukraine.

“Not just Putin, but Russians are responsible for the continuation of this genocidal war that lasts longer than the Eastern Front of WWII, with atrocities unprecedented since that time,” the official added.

According to him, this film is just one example of how toxic Russian war propaganda is attempting to reach European audiences. This is not about freedom of speech, it is state-sponsored propaganda that should be banned.

“We thank all responsible venues and authorities who understand this and protect European cultural space from such mental poison,” Sybiha concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a performance by Russian artists – ballerina Svetlana Zakharova and her husband, violinist Vadim Repin – was canceled at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino theater in the Italian city of Florence.