Iranian Nation Displayed Strength And Resolve In Historic Turnout - Supreme Leader

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised the Iranian nation for what he described as a historic display of unity and determination during large public gatherings held across the country, he said on his message addressed to the nation, Trend reports.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei said the mass rallies demonstrated the strength, identity, and resolve of the Iranian people, stressing that the events thwarted plans allegedly devised by foreign enemies and carried out through what he called domestic mercenaries.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also underlined that Iran remains strong, vigilant, and fully aware of its enemies, adding that the nation is present and active“on the scene at all times.” He concluded by invoking divine mercy for the Iranian people.