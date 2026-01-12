Iranian Nation Displayed Strength And Resolve In Historic Turnout - Supreme Leader
In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei said the mass rallies demonstrated the strength, identity, and resolve of the Iranian people, stressing that the events thwarted plans allegedly devised by foreign enemies and carried out through what he called domestic mercenaries.
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also underlined that Iran remains strong, vigilant, and fully aware of its enemies, adding that the nation is present and active“on the scene at all times.” He concluded by invoking divine mercy for the Iranian people.
