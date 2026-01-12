As A Result Of Desalination Of Caspian Sea Water, The Population Will Be Provided With High-Quality Drinking Water - President Ilham Aliyev
"The project will be implemented entirely through foreign investment. It will increase the volume of water supplied to Baku and Absheron. Technological advances make this feasible, as the Caspian Sea is not highly saline. There is full confidence that desalination will provide clean, high-quality drinking water. At the same time, a large resource base for irrigation will be created.
The Samur-Absheron water canal: we have rebuilt this canal. It is a completely concrete canal, and the losses there are quite small. However, measures are still on the agenda to further develop the infrastructure of this canal to ensure that the Jeyranbatan reservoir has a sustainable water supply. Today, water enters Baku from five sources. The sixth source will be a desalination plant, and, of course, this flow must be fully ensured," the head of state said.
