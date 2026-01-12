Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SPAC Postpones Competency Test Until Further Notice


2026-01-12 03:09:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) – The Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) decided to postpone the competency test for the position of Assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Culture, originally scheduled for Tuesday, until further notice, due to expected weather conditions and to ensure the safety of candidates.

Jordan News Agency

