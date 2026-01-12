SPAC Postpones Competency Test Until Further Notice

Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) – The Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) decided to postpone the competency test for the position of Assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Culture, originally scheduled for Tuesday, until further notice, due to expected weather conditions and to ensure the safety of candidates.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.