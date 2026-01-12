PDTRA Delays Staff Start To 9 A.M. Tuesday Due To Weather

Petra, Jan 12 (Petra) - Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Braizat decided to delay the start of the workday for PDTRA employees on Tuesday to 9 a.m. due to expected weather conditions.The decision exempts employees whose duties require them to be present at their workplaces during regular hours, as well as emergency response teams.

