WISE Shifts Tuesday Classes Online, Postpones Exams And Discussions
Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) - President of the World Islamic Science and Education University (WISE) Jaafar Al-Fanatseh decided to move lectures on Tuesday to remote learning due to prevailing weather conditions, prioritizing the safety of students and university staff.
According to a university statement, exams scheduled for Tuesday will be postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 3, keeping the same times and locations previously assigned.
Discussions planned for Tuesday will also be postponed, with new schedules to be announced later by the Graduate Studies College. Staff work hours on Tuesday will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for those whose duties require otherwise.
