Petra University Moves Tuesday Classes Online, Postpones Exams


2026-01-12 03:09:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) - University of Petra (UOP) President Rami Abdel-Rahem decided to shift all lectures on Tuesday to remote learning for all students and postpone all exams to a date to be announced later.
According to a university statement on Monday, the decision reflects the administration's commitment to the safety of all amid prevailing weather conditions, while staff work hours remain unchanged.

Jordan News Agency

