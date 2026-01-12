Petra University Moves Tuesday Classes Online, Postpones Exams

Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) - University of Petra (UOP) President Rami Abdel-Rahem decided to shift all lectures on Tuesday to remote learning for all students and postpone all exams to a date to be announced later.According to a university statement on Monday, the decision reflects the administration's commitment to the safety of all amid prevailing weather conditions, while staff work hours remain unchanged.

