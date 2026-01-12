Author Del H. Smith Brings Exploration Of Spirituality & Belief In“Discovering LIFE's PURPOSE,” Featured On The Cover Of The Maple Staple Magazine

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Del H. Smith's latest feature spotlights his continued work on understanding life's purpose and prepares for his book's presence at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair.







Author Del H. Smith's exploration of spirituality, belief and purpose takes center stage as his book, Discovering LIFE'S PURPOSE: Re-Examining the Club, is featured on the cover of The Maple Staple Magazine's Fall & Winter Issue 2025. The feature highlights Smith's two decades of research into the nature of purpose and spiritual identity, reflecting a body of work rooted in reason-based thinking and personal experience.

The announcement coincides with the book's presence at the Frankfurt Book Fair, which took place at Hall 5.1, Stand D86, from October 15 to 19, 2025, at Messe Frankfurt. The global event is one of the publishing industry's most recognized gatherings.







Smith's book examines fulfillment through a three-part understanding: that life's purpose is predetermined by a creator, what that purpose is, and how one can fully live it. Rooted in personal inquiry and years of study across spiritual and philosophical traditions, the book encourages readers to re-examine inherited beliefs and explore purpose with clarity and intention. In the magazine feature, Smith discusses how his pursuit of meaning spanned atheism, conversion and doubt, ultimately shaping the reason-based methodology behind his writing.

Discovering LIFE'S PURPOSE, available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, has drawn responses from readers who found Smith's approach accessible and thought-provoking. One reader, Peps, wrote on Amazon:“Discovering Life's Purpose gave me a fresh take on church and helped me think about finding my own purpose. It covered a lot of good ideas without feeling preachy. It was easy to read and felt like a conversation.”

Phil, another reviewer, shared:“The book looks at the church and offers a new way to explore its teachings to find purpose and happiness. It is simple to understand and humbler than many books in this genre, making it relatable and worth reading from cover to cover.”

Momna, also an Amazon reviewer, added:“Smith presents his insights in a calm and structured way, encouraging readers to reconnect with their spiritual purpose. The writing is sincere and clear, offering a thoughtful reminder that fulfillment is found through understanding one's divine calling.”

Smith's work continues to resonate with readers seeking clarity on spiritual identity, belief and personal meaning. His feature in The Maple Staple and participation in Frankfurt's global publishing stage mark continued momentum for a book that brings personal reflection and spiritual inquiry into accessible focus.

About the Author

Del H. Smith is a retired international marketing consultant whose clients included IBM, Microsoft, Dell Computers, Hewlett Packard and other multinational firms. He developed financial and sales methodologies adopted across more than a dozen countries and later applied his analytical background to the study of philosophy, belief and life purpose. His research includes participation in religious retreats, reading works by atheists and apologists, and examining how reason-based thinking can guide spiritual understanding. Smith lives in Markham, Ontario, with his wife, Marcelle, and is the father of three children and grandfather of three. His website, delhsmith, features the Meaning of Life Video Series and an extensive blog on purpose and spirituality.

