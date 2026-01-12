FARGO, N.D. - Altaire Clinic has been named the Best Medical Spa in Fargo for 2025, earning a top spot in the BusinessRate Best of 2025 Fargo Awards based on verified Google review data.​

The recognition is determined by an analysis of publicly available Google reviews, measuring customer satisfaction, brand reputation and service excellence among local competitors. BusinessRate's comprehensive rating system identified Altaire Clinic as the 2025 Fargo Award winner in the Medical Spa category without any application or nomination process, relying solely on authentic customer feedback.​

“We are honored to be recognized through the voices of our patients and community,” an Altaire Clinic representative said.“This award reflects our team's commitment to delivering safe, effective and high-quality medical spa services in Fargo.”​

The Best of 2025 Fargo Awards highlight local businesses that demonstrate consistent excellence and strong reputations in their markets. As part of the recognition, Altaire Clinic is listed among other trusted brands evaluated by BusinessRate's data-driven awards program.​

About Altaire Clinic

Altaire Clinic has been serving Fargo and the surrounding region with exceptional dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and aesthetic services since 2016. With a team of expert providers and a commitment to patient-first care, the clinic specializes in injectables, laser rejuvenation, medical dermatology, hormone optimization, weight-loss support, and a full suite of advanced aesthetic treatments.