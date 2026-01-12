MENAFN - GetNews)As the affiliate marketing industry prepares for the massive ASW 2026 conference, Another PR, a leading digital communications agency, is proud to highlight a curated group of innovators that are redefining how brands and publishers connect. These companies are moving beyond simple link tracking to build deep, automated ecosystems that handle everything from global compliance to voice-activated shopping.

It is worth noting that several names on this list have already caught the attention of major industry outlets like Triple A Review, Tech24hours, Bricstechnology, and GetProLinks. These publications have singled out these specific innovators because they solve the actual day-to-day headaches that marketers face in a crowded market.

As the crowds gather in Las Vegas, the following platforms are the ones to keep an eye on if you want to stay ahead of the curve.

Top SaaS Networks and Platforms to Watch at ASW 2026

1. YTZ

Website:

Key Focus: Global traffic monetization and smart-link optimization.

YTZ has built a reputation for being a powerhouse in the international performance space. They specialize in helping publishers squeeze the maximum value out of their global traffic by using highly intelligent redirect technology. Since they work with a massive footprint of over 150 countries, they can ensure that every click finds a relevant offer regardless of where the user is located. This is a massive win for anyone looking for the best saas networks at ASW 2026 who need to scale without borders.

2. sticky

Website:

Key Focus: Subscription management and recurring billing for direct-to-consumer brands.

The team at sticky understands that the real money in ecommerce is made through recurring revenue. They have created a sophisticated platform that helps merchants launch and manage complex subscription models with ease. Their software integrates directly into your existing setup and provides the data you need to fight churn and keep customers happy over the long term. It is a vital tool for brands that want to move away from one-off sales and toward predictable monthly income.

3. Mode Mobile

Website:

Key Focus: Incentivized mobile operating systems and consumer reward hardware.

Mode Mobile is doing something truly different by turning the smartphone itself into a revenue-generating tool for the user. Their "EarnPhone" runs on a proprietary OS that rewards people for everyday habits like listening to music or checking the news. By acquiring viral social platforms and expanding their reach, they have positioned themselves as one of the top performing digital marketing platforms for ASW this year. They provide a unique way for brands to get directly in front of highly engaged consumers.

4. Banking Bridge

Website:

Key Focus: Conversion tools and automated rate dashboards for the mortgage industry.

Banking Bridge focuses on solving the huge gap between seeing a mortgage rate and actually starting a loan application. This is one of the best SaaS Platforms at ASW 2026, which provides loan officers with interactive tools that can be embedded directly into their websites. This allows potential borrowers to see real-time data and personalized quotes without the friction of a long form. The result is a much higher conversion rate and a smoother experience for everyone involved in the home buying process.

5. Air

Website:

Key Focus: Visual asset management and creative operations for marketing teams.

Air is essentially the central nervous system for modern creative teams. Instead of digging through messy cloud folders, this platform allows marketers to organize, share, and collaborate on visual content in a way that feels natural. It uses AI to automate the boring parts of the job like tagging and version control. This frees up creators to focus on the actual strategy and production that drives results.

6. HomeStory

Website:

Key Focus: Real estate referral networks and lender-to-agent matching.

HomeStory is a specialized platform that connects mortgage lenders with top-tier real estate professionals. They use a smart matching algorithm to ensure that every buyer is paired with an agent who understands their specific market and needs. The platform also includes reward incentives that keep the customer engaged throughout the entire transaction. This creates a powerful ecosystem that helps lenders close more deals while providing a better service to their clients.

7. Bullwhip

Website:

Key Focus: Performance analytics and yield management for commerce publishers.

Bullwhip is a game-changer for digital publishers who want to treat their affiliate content like a serious business asset. Their platform provides the deep analytics needed to understand which articles are driving the most revenue and where money is being left on the table. It also features automated tools to fix broken links and optimize redirects in real time. This makes it a contender for the leading performance marketing software in 2026 for large-scale content creators.

8. BrandVerity

Website:

Key Focus: Online brand protection and affiliate compliance monitoring.

BrandVerity helps companies sleep better at night by keeping a constant eye on how their brand is being used across the web. Their automated monitoring tools scan search engines and affiliate sites to catch trademark violations or misleading ads before they cause real damage. This is essential for maintaining the integrity of your brand and ensuring that your partners are following the rules. It provides the transparency needed to run a clean and profitable affiliate program.

9. Phonexa

Website:

Key Focus: Integrated lead tracking and distribution for call-heavy industries.

Phonexa offers an all-in-one suite that handles everything from call tracking to lead management. Their platform is built for high-volume marketers who need to know exactly where every lead is coming from and where it is going. By centralizing all this data, businesses can optimize their spend and improve their ROI across multiple channels. It remains one of the top affiliate marketing platforms at ASW 2026 for anyone dealing with complex lead generation.

10. Paylode

Website:

Key Focus: Embedded customer perks and loyalty marketplaces.

Paylode makes it incredibly easy for any brand to launch its own perks program. They provide a massive marketplace of deals from household names that can be integrated directly into your customer dashboard. This gives your users a reason to stay loyal and engage with your brand more often. It is a smart way to add value to your product without having to build a rewards network from scratch.

11. NowFit

Website:

Key Focus: SaaS for virtual fitness coaching and online community scaling.

NowFit is empowering the next generation of fitness professionals by giving them the tools to run a global digital business. Their platform handles video hosting, progress tracking, and payments all in one place. This allows trainers to move away from the local gym and build a scalable online presence. It is a perfect example of how niche SaaS is helping individual creators turn their expertise into a profitable digital ecosystem.

12. Sovrn

Website:

Key Focus: Publisher tools for advertising and commerce monetization.

Sovrn is a well-known name in the publisher world because they provide the technical infrastructure needed to make money from content. Their platform offers access to high-quality ad exchanges and automated affiliate tools that turn mentions of products into revenue. They focus on giving publishers the data they need to understand their audience and maximize their earnings. This transparency is what makes them a trusted partner for thousands of creators.

13. Levanta

Website:

Key Focus: Affiliate marketing solutions for Amazon and Walmart sellers.

Levanta is a specialized platform that is filling a massive gap in the retail media space. As a verified Amazon Ads partner, they allow sellers to work directly with influencers and publishers to drive external traffic to their listings. This is a huge deal because it helps sellers improve their organic rankings and take advantage of the Amazon Brand Referral Bonus. It is easily one of the best ecommerce saas solutions for high growth for marketplace sellers right now.

14. Pet Madness

Website:

Key Focus: Voice-activated affiliate commerce for the pet industry.

Pet Madness is taking the affiliate world into the future with its voice commerce directory. They have built a system that works across smart TVs, cars, and voice assistants to let pet owners shop for their furry friends using just their voice. By partnering with AI leaders like SoundHound and Amazon, they are opening up a completely new channel for brands to reach customers. It is a forward-thinking approach that shows where the industry is headed.

Conclusion

The ASW 2026 event highlights a clear trend toward automation and the intelligent use of data within the SaaS and affiliate space. The platforms featured here demonstrate that success in the modern economy is built on a foundation of robust technology and seamless integration. These companies are not just providing tools but are building the essential infrastructure that will define the future of digital commerce for years to come.