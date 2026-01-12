Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend Offers LEGO® Birthday Party Experiences In Glen Allen

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend in Glen Allen, Virginia is seeing growing interest in their LEGO® parties as local families seek creative celebration options.

GLEN ALLEN, VA - With community groups, offices and families across the Richmond area looking for creative, memorable ways to celebrate milestones or just special days of fun, Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend is drawing attention for its hands-on LEGO® parties.

Located in Glen Allen, the store has become a destination for adults and children alike searching for where to host birthday parties, office parties and other occasions in Virginia.

The LEGO resale store's signature birthday party package is designed around building, racing, and creative play. Parties begin with free-build time and access to the store's popular derby race track, where guests can design LEGO cars and race them against friends. The celebration continues with time for food and presents, followed by a guided minifigure building activity where each child creates a custom LEGO minifig to take home. The birthday child receives an extra minifigure as part of the experience.

In addition to building activities, parties include a group photo on the store's brick throne and a small bulk LEGO gift for the guest of honor. Plates, napkins, utensils, and table covers are provided, making the experience easier for families planning a kids birthday party in the Richmond area. Optional goody bag add-ons are also available for guests.

Parties are offered seven days a week and are supported by staff who guide activities while encouraging creativity and collaboration.

The Glen Allen store also serves customers looking buy or explore LEGO sets, LEGO minifigures, and bulk LEGO parts, as well as those looking to sell LEGO or trade LEGO. With inventory that changes regularly and spaces designed for play, the Westend location blends retail with experience.

As demand grows for interactive celebrations that go beyond screens and bounce houses, Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend continues to position itself as a place where kids can build, race, create, and celebrate together, all under one roof.

Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend is located at 10953 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060, United States.

For more information, visit

About Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend

Bricks & Minifigs Richmond Westend buys, sells, and trades all things LEGO®. The store offers new, used and retired LEGO sets, minifigures, bulk bricks, plus seasonal activities for builders of all ages across Glen Allen and the Richmond region.