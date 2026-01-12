Author's New Book“Rose Dhu” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Crime book "Rose Dhu" by Mark Murphy, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Anne-Marie Reynolds for Readers' Favorite

Rose Dhu by Mark Murphy is a fascinating mystery. Dr. Janie O'Connor has disappeared, and the first person in the frame is her ex-fiancé, Phillip Carruthers. But he's got an alibi, leaving the police mystified and scrambling to find the missing surgeon. Detective Frank Winger isn't going to let this drop, though. He has a connection to the family and is determined to find Janie, one way or the other. But his investigation won't be straightforward. Witnesses aren't what they seem, evidence is being messed with, and Winger also has to face his own past if he wants to work out what's real and what isn't to solve this mystery. Is Janie still alive? Can he find the guilty party, or does the constant misdirection muddy the waters too much?

Rose Dhu by Mark Murphy is one of the most riveting crime stories I've ever had the pleasure of reading. Right from page one, you are drawn not just into the story but into Savannah itself. Mark Murphy has created a unique cast of characters, each one developed into a real person whom you'll remember for a long time after you finish the book. This is a complex whodunit-style story, filled with misdirection and tension that keeps you on the edge of your seat all the way through. But although it is a crime story, the author also takes the time to introduce readers to the city of Savannah, making it feel like one of the characters. This is a well-paced, engaging story with some violence and graphic descriptions, and filled with twists and turns that take you on a fascinating, unpredictable journey that leads to a surprising ending. Totally enthralling, this book is perfect for anyone who loves a good crime thriller and something a little different from the standard stories in this genre."

