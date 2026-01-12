Author's New Book“Mr Darcy” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Historical book "Mr Darcy" by D B Thomas, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Divine Zape for Readers' Favorite

Mr. Darcy: Through the Looking Glass by D.B. Thomas is a stunningly imagined sequel to Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice. The novel reimagines the life of Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy during the events of Austen's original story, delivering a tale of love, duty, deception, and self-discovery. It follows Darcy's journey through personal loss, his parents' deaths, and his subsequent struggles to manage Pemberley and protect his sister Georgiana from Wickham's treachery. Mr. Darcy is a man of wealth, and those not well-acquainted with him will find him cold and proud. But he can't shake off the thoughts of the woman he once met, and he must do everything to reconnect with her. Meanwhile, he has an enemy who will stop at nothing to destroy him. Can Darcy unravel Wickham's schemes, rekindle his relationship with Elizabeth Bennet, and navigate the challenges of marriage in early 19th-century England?

Mr. Darcy is set against the picturesque backdrop of Derbyshire's Pemberley estate, London society, Hertfordshire, and Ramsgate, capturing the nuances of Regency life. The characters are wholly developed: Darcy is portrayed as a proud yet deeply caring man burdened by his responsibilities and haunted by past losses; Elizabeth Bennet emerges as a sharp, compassionate woman whose wit and integrity remain intact despite social pressures. Supporting characters, such as Georgiana, Mrs. Reynolds, Wickham, and Lady Catherine de Bourgh, are vividly crafted, each with their own unique flaws. D.B. Thomas excels at descriptive prose, which I enjoyed. The narrative is filled with irony, foreshadowing, and character foils, which are skillfully employed, enriching the story's depth. The author's meticulous research into the era's customs and history lends authenticity to the story, and the author blends historical accuracy well with romantic adventure. This story is exceptionally written, filled with drama and suspense."

