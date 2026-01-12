Author's New Book“Afterglow” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Science Fiction book "Afterglow" by Troy Kotanides, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Luwi Nyakansaila for Readers' Favorite

Afterglow by Troy Kotanides is a psychological drama following Edyn, a 32-year-old man who has psychogenic amnesia, a very rare form of retrograde amnesia in which one loses all memories after some traumatic incident. Coming back to his psychologist, Dr. Gordon Raine, after a gap of two years, Edyn seeks his help as the mysterious condition starts deteriorating with recurring vivid visions, haunting dreams, and increasing headaches. He sees a woman saying goodbye on a hill and reminding him that he can always return to this moment to reunite with her. He is not alone anymore, and with the help of his doctor and Serah-a new friend with her own secrets-Edyn decides he is done running from his past. He embarks on a surreal mental journey to ancient cities, dense forests, and the Chrysalis Research Center, a futuristic facility tied to his origins and the fate of humanity.

Afterglow by Troy Kotanides is a mind-bending story that will take you on a journey through space, time, and the fractured memory of a man trying to discover who he is. The story is all about the strength of memories, bonds that cannot be broken, and collective consciousness. Edyn's story is full of mystery and unexpected revelations that will keep you glued to the pages. The narrative will keep you guessing whether it is about memory loss, a tragic love, metaphysics, artificial intelligence, or a sci-fi drama. The core of the story is about humanity's desire to survive and the bonds that we share. I loved the different settings. Riverwood Cove, the quiet little town on the Pacific Northwest coast where Edyn lives, is calm and peaceful-nothing like the storm going on inside his head. Every spot Edyn visits jumps off the pages, described so vividly that you can almost see them. If you like stories that keep you guessing, dive deep into memory, and wrestle with what it means to survive, you will want this book on your shelf."

