Real Estate Has Tech Everywhere Except Where Buyers Decide

Gladys Margarita Diaz, Co-Founder of Agent MiraAt IVY FON Miami, Agent Mira introduces a workflow-based AI approach that surfaces hidden data and turns qualitative insight into decision intelligence.

Miami - January 12, 2026 - The Ivy Family Office Network (IVY FON) event was held during Art Basel Miami Beach.

Organized by Marty Secada from High Plains Capital and hosted by Neisen Kasdin Managing Partner at Akerman LLP, the conference convened family offices, institutional investors, and senior decision-makers across private markets and technology.

Gladys Margarita Diaz, co-founder of Agent Mira, an AI-native collaboration and productivity platform for residential real estate, was invited to share insight on a growing shift in artificial intelligence: the move away from isolated tools toward vertically integrated, workflow-based AI platforms.







Enrique Martinez, Chef Executive - DeRisklt AI Katya Fisher, Executive Vice Chairman - Constructor Group & Gladys Margarita Diaz Co Founder of Agent Mira.

Speaking to an audience focused on long-term value creation and platform defensibility, Diaz said that while real estate technology has adopted numerous point solutions - tools for listings, marketing and transactions - the most critical execution element, the buyer's decision, remains fragmented and largely unsupported.

Agent Mira was presented as an example of this next-generation approach: a real estate customer decision pathway that integrates data, process architecture, and qualitative insight to guide buyers and agents as a team through the most complex and consequential stages of the homebuying process.

It is designed to enhance the agent role and support the buyer journey end to end, rather than optimizing individual tasks using separate AI tools in isolation.

By embedding AI directly into the operating sequence - from discovery through offer strategy - the platform brings structure, continuity and decision intelligence to a process that is typically driven by intuition and manual effort.

A central focus of the presentation was the platform's use of agentic AI to surface decision-critical information that is difficult to access through standard real estate platforms, including permit history, zoning and entitlement data, including proposed development activity surrounding a property. These inputs, often overlooked, can materially affect long-term value and risk.

The platform also applies AI to qualitative decision factors through visual analysis of listing photos and videos, identifying and quantifying elements such as layout efficiency, natural light and condition indicators. This approach translates subjective impressions into structured insights that enable clearer comparisons and more confident decisions.

Agent Mira continuously learns from buyer behavior, market data, visual analysis and offer outcomes, creating a growing proprietary dataset that strengthens decision guidance over time.

The platform is positioned to evolve as a vertically integrated, workflow-based AI system designed to bring clarity to complex, high-stakes decisions in residential real estate.

Investors, industry leaders and organizations interested in how agentic AI can move beyond isolated tools to reshape decision-making action frameworks are invited to connect directly with Gladys Margarita Diaz to continue the conversation.







About Agent Mira

Agent Mira is an AI-native collaboration and productivity platform for residential real estate. Built as a vertically integrated workflow solution, the platform guides buyers and realtors through the homebuying process with structured decision support, transparency and intelligent guidance. Agent Mira partners with brokerages and agents and does not hire agents, take commissions or compete with brokerage firms.