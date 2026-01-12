Propr® Officially Launches Revolutionary Toothbrush Designed To Heal And Protect Teeth And Gums

MENAFN - GetNews)Propr ®, an innovative oral care brand founded by renowned periodontist and educator Dr. Jack Gruber, today announced the official launch of the Propr Brush, a revolutionary toothbrush engineered to gently and effectively clean teeth and gums without causing damage. Designed to work with the mouth, not against it, the Propr Brush represents a new standard in preventive oral care.







For decades, common oral health problems such as gingivitis, gum disease, tooth sensitivity, and enamel abrasion have persisted despite widespread adherence to daily brushing recommendations. While often attributed to improper technique, Dr. Gruber's clinical experience revealed a deeper issue: the traditional toothbrush itself.

Throughout his career, Dr. Gruber, one of New York's most sought-after periodontists, observed consistent, cumulative trauma caused by conventional toothbrushes that rely on abrasive nylon bristles. Even soft-bristled nylon brushes can damage delicate gum tissue and enamel over time, particularly for patients with sensitivity or periodontal concerns.

Motivated to solve this problem, Dr. Gruber developed the Propr Brush, a purpose-built toothbrush that replaces traditional nylon bristles with Medical Grade TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) super-soft scrubbers. These scrubbers are designed to gently remove plaque while minimizing irritation and trauma to teeth and gums, supporting healthier tissue and long-term oral wellness.

“After years of telling patients to brush more gently, I realized we were asking them to succeed with the wrong tool,” said Dr. Jack Gruber, inventor of Propr.“Propr was designed to clean effectively while protecting the very tissues we're trying to preserve.”

Key benefits of the Propr Brush include:



Gentle yet effective plaque removal

Reduced risk of gum recession and enamel abrasion

Improved comfort for sensitive teeth and gums Support for healthier gums and natural healing







The Propr Brush is designed for everyday use and is suitable for users of all ages, including those with existing periodontal disease, dental restorations or heightened sensitivity. By eliminating abrasive nylon bristles and prioritizing gentleness without sacrificing performance, Propr empowers users to care for their oral health more safely and effectively.

Propr is now available for purchase. To learn more, visit proprdental.

About Propr®

Propr is an oral care company founded on the belief that better tools lead to better health. Invented by periodontist Dr. Jack Gruber, Propr develops innovative products designed to protect teeth and gums while supporting lifelong oral wellness.