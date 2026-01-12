MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cannanda, the inventor of the original CB2 oil, lowers prices in Australia, now making authentic CB2 oils and clinically backed beta-caryophyllene more accessible while counterfeit CB2 oils continue to struggle."Cannanda has reduced prices on its CB2 oils in Australia, passing on cost savings from expanded scale directly to consumers and retailers. As counterfeit“CB2” products flood the market, Cannanda emphasizes the importance of authentic, third-party-tested beta-caryophyllene formulations for safety and effectiveness. As the original inventor of CB2 oils, Cannanda continues to lead the category with clinically backed, high-quality products, now more affordable for Australians.

Cannanda, the pioneering creator of CB2 oils and global leader in beta-caryophyllene (BCP) wellness products, today announces a reduction in prices for its products in Australia.

This price reduction is made possible by Cannanda's growing business and expanded economies of scale, which allow greater purchasing power and lower production costs. The company is passing these savings directly to consumers on its e-commerce site, as well as to its Australian distributor, who will be lowering wholesale prices for stores. This ensures that Australian consumers shopping locally will also benefit from more affordable CB2 oils.

“We are committed to making high-quality beta-caryophyllene products accessible to more people.” said Dr. Lee Know, founder and managing director of Cannanda.“With this price adjustment, Australians can now enjoy our products at a lower cost without compromising on quality or efficacy.”

The Importance of Authentic CB2 Oils in Australia

As the popularity of beta-caryophyllene continues to grow, so does the risk of counterfeit CB2 oils in Australia. Cannanda, the creator of the original CB2 oils, warns consumers to remain vigilant. Fake“CB2” products may contain reduced or inconsistent levels of beta-caryophyllene, inaccurate formulations, undisclosed allergens, contaminants such as solvent residues and heavy metals, or poor absorption rates, leading to ineffective results or potential health risks.

Cannanda CB2R oils are carefully formulated to ensure efficacy and safety. Each batch undergoes rigorous third-party testing, and consumers are advised to purchase only from authorized retailers or directly from Cannanda's official e-commerce channels.“Authenticity matters when it comes to health products,” emphasized Dr. Know.“Cannanda CB2 oils are the original, clinically-backed formulations that started the market for therapeutic beta-caryophyllene.”

With Cannanda's success and the growing popularity of Cannanda's CB2 oils, cheaper fake CB2 oils in Australia have been showing up in the market with names like“Super CB2 Oil”,“Hemp CB2 Oil”,“CB2 Activate”, and“CB2 Hemp Oil”. Many unethical brands are trying to dupe consumers with variations of Cannanda's trademark, and capitalize on the resulting confusion with cheaper prices. With new lower prices, Cannanda hopes to combat cheap fakes with authentic CB2 oil at a more affordable price for Australians.

Why Cannanda CB2R Oils Lead the Market

Cannanda invented CB2 oils and pioneered the therapeutic use of beta-caryophyllene. Its multi-award-winning products are trusted worldwide by health professionals, athletes, and wellness enthusiasts. Beta-caryophyllene directly activates CB2 receptors in the body, supporting natural balance, stress relief, inflammation management, and overall wellness.

By maintaining strict quality standards and formulating products with food-grade, scientifically validated ingredients, Cannanda CB2 oils remain the benchmark for safe and effective beta-caryophyllene supplementation.

Key Benefits of Cannanda CB2R Oils



Supports stress relief and relaxation

Promotes inflammation management and joint health

Enhances overall wellness and balance Backed by rigorous third-party testing and trusted formulations

Availability and How to Purchase

Cannanda CB2R oils are available online at and through authorized distributors and retail partners in Australia. Consumers are encouraged to verify authenticity and only purchase from trusted sources to ensure the highest quality and safety.

About Cannanda

Cannanda is the global innovator behind CB2 oils, the world's first therapeutic beta-caryophyllene products. Dedicated to advancing natural health solutions, Cannanda creates research-backed, safe, and effective products that support the body's endocannabinoid system and overall wellness.