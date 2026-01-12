Your Aligned Truth: When Alignment Replaces Wavering Comes To Millcreek On February 4

MENAFN - GetNews)



An in-person evening of clarity, embodied truth, sound healing, and gentle angelic guidance with Jacqueline Jenson

Jacqueline Jenson will host Your Aligned Truth: When Alignment Replaces Wavering, an in-person experiential gathering designed to help participants reconnect with what is genuinely true for them, not inherited beliefs, expectations, or outdated inner narratives. The event takes place Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM in Millcreek at 4578 S. Highland Drive, STE 270, Millcreek, UT 84117. Admission is $25.

In a time when many people feel uncertain, conflicted, or“wobbly” in their decisions, Your Aligned Truth offers a grounded space to return to inner clarity. Through guided reflection, embodied awareness, sound healing, and angelic guidance, attendees will explore how truth lives in the body and how alignment can create stability in uncertain times.

“Truth is not something we have to force,” said Jacqueline Jenson.“When we come back to the body, we can feel what is real for us, without pressure, without dogma, and without needing anyone else to validate our inner knowing. This evening is an invitation to come home to yourself.”

The gathering is designed for individuals who sense that old beliefs or programming no longer fit, who want clarity without adopting someone else's truth, and who are open to spiritual exploration in a grounded, non-denominational space. The evening emphasizes personal truth, emotional safety, and inner authority. It is not fortune-telling and it is not predictive.

Participants will experience a blend of teaching, reflection, and integration, including a gentle exploration of the difference between truth and alignment. The event includes reflective journaling to clarify personal truths and core values, plus a soothing sound bath featuring bowls and ocean drum. Attendees will also be invited into a supportive energetic space with angelic and guardian support to illuminate truths ready to strengthen or evolve.

By the end of the evening, attendees can expect to leave with greater clarity around what is true for them, a deeper sense of inner steadiness, and practical tools to recognize truth through embodied signals. The gathering also supports participants in identifying which beliefs feel inherited or conditioned and which are ready to evolve, helping them remain grounded when faced with differing beliefs, opinions, and external noise.

Doors open at 6:45 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to settle in. A notebook and pen are recommended for reflections, along with water and an optional blanket or shawl for comfort during the sound bath. Final room details and arrival notes will be shared with registrants.

Event Details

Event: Your Aligned Truth: When Alignment Replaces Wavering

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open 6:45 PM)

Location: 4578 S. Highland Drive, STE 270, Millcreek, UT 84117

Admission: $25

Registration: event

About Jacqueline Jenson

Jacqueline Jenson is a Utah-based intuitive guide, certified Akashic Records practitioner, and event host. Through private sessions and community gatherings, she helps individuals release burdens, reconnect with their inner truth, and explore their spirituality in safe, inclusive spaces. Her events - including guided meditations, angel readings, and group healing circles - have drawn participants from across Utah seeking clarity, support, and personal transformation.