Insurergv Launches As The Rio Grande Valley's Premier Guide To Health, Medicare, And Life Insurance

"A scenic image of the Rio Grande Valley, representing the vibrant community served by InsureRGV."InsureRGV, a new website from Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., is now live, offering a specialized resource for Rio Grande Valley residents to navigate the complexities of health, Medicare, and life insurance coverage.

HOUSTON, TX - Jan 12, 2026 - Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., a trusted name in Texas insurance for over 40 years, is proud to announce the launch of InsureRGV. This new platform is dedicated to providing the residents of the Rio Grande Valley with a comprehensive guide to health, Medicare, and life insurance.

InsureRGV is a one-stop resource for the RGV community, offering expert guidance on a wide range of insurance topics. The website provides detailed information on ACA/Obamacare plans, Medicare Advantage and Medigap options, and various life insurance policies. With a focus on personalized service and local expertise, InsureRGV helps residents compare plans, understand subsidies, and find the right coverage for their needs.

"The Rio Grande Valley is a unique and vibrant community, and we wanted to create a resource that speaks directly to the insurance needs of its residents," said Keith Baxter, owner of Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc. "InsureRGV is our commitment to providing the RGV with the clear, reliable information and personalized support they need to make informed insurance decisions."

About InsureRGV:

is a new initiative from Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency that has been serving the Texas community since 1984. The website is a dedicated resource for the Rio Grande Valley, offering expert guidance on health, Medicare, and life insurance to help residents protect their health and financial future.