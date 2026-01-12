A.M.A Selections Unveils 2026 Luxury Apartment Portfolio In Paris, France

PARIS, FRANCE - A.M.A Selections, a premier luxury accommodation specialist, has launched its 2026 portfolio of exceptional apartment rentals across Paris, providing discerning travellers with exclusive access to arguably the most beautiful city in the world.

The meticulously curated collection features luxury apartments throughout Paris's most coveted neighbourhoods, including the historic Marais district, the elegant Palais Royal, the cultural heart near the Louvre, the sophisticated Saint-Germain-des-Prés, the romantic Eiffel Tower quarter, and the grand Champs-Élysées. Each property has been handpicked to offer stunning views and ideal locations for experiencing everything the City of Lights has to offer.

The Capital of Art and Fashion

"Paris has been a source of inspiration for famous artists, philosophers and historical figures for centuries, and that creative spirit continues to define the city today," explains the A.M.A Selections team. "Our 2026 portfolio captures the essence of Parisian living, from historic apartments in the Palais Royal overlooking the Louvre to spacious modern residences with contemporary design and sumptuous interiors."

Steeped in history and rooted in French culture, Paris remains the undisputed capital of art and fashion. The city's timeless elegance, combined with its position at the forefront of global culture, gastronomy and style, makes it the ultimate urban holiday destination for families, couples and discerning travellers seeking authentic Parisian experiences.

Exceptional Properties in Iconic Locations

The 2026 portfolio showcases apartments offering beautiful views across Parisian rooftops, elegant Haussmannian architecture with period features, modern interiors with luxury amenities, spacious layouts perfect for families or groups, and proximity to the city's most celebrated monuments, museums, restaurants and shops.

Whether guests seek a historic apartment with original parquet floors, ornate mouldings and marble fireplaces, or a contemporary residence featuring sleek design and state-of-the-art conveniences, A.M.A Selections' portfolio provides exceptional options across Paris's most desirable arrondissements.

Each neighbourhood offers distinct character and advantages. The Marais combines medieval charm with trendy boutiques, galleries and exceptional dining. Saint-Germain-des-Prés exudes Left Bank sophistication with legendary cafés, art galleries and intellectual heritage. The areas surrounding the Louvre and Palais Royal place guests at the cultural epicentre, whilst properties near the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Élysées offer iconic views and access to Paris's grand boulevards.

Perfect for Families and Romantic Escapes

The collection has been specifically designed to accommodate both family holidays and romantic city breaks. Family-friendly apartments feature multiple bedrooms, well-equipped kitchens for preparing meals, spacious living areas, and convenient locations near parks, family attractions and child-friendly restaurants. These properties enable families to experience Paris comfortably whilst enjoying the authentic atmosphere of residential Parisian life.

For couples seeking romantic escapes, the portfolio includes intimate apartments in Paris's most enchanting neighbourhoods, many offering views of iconic landmarks, proximity to charming cafés and romantic riverside walks, and the privacy and comfort to create unforgettable Parisian memories.

Unparalleled Cultural Riches

Paris offers an inexhaustible array of cultural experiences. World-class museums including the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay, and Centre Pompidou house masterpieces spanning centuries. Historic monuments from Notre-Dame to the Arc de Triomphe tell stories of French history and architectural brilliance. The Luxembourg Gardens, Tuileries, and countless neighbourhood squares provide beautiful green spaces perfect for leisurely afternoons.

The city's narrow cobblestone streets, particularly on Île Saint-Louis and throughout the Latin Quarter, invite exploration and discovery. Each neighbourhood reveals its own character through local markets brimming with fresh produce and artisanal goods, independent boutiques showcasing French craftsmanship, and hidden passages that transport visitors to another era.

Gastronomic Excellence at Every Turn

Paris's reputation as a culinary capital is thoroughly deserved. The city offers everything from Michelin-starred establishments pushing gastronomic boundaries to traditional bistros serving timeless French classics, trendy cafés perfect for leisurely breakfasts, local bakeries producing fresh croissants and pastries daily, and vibrant food markets where ingredients inspire culinary adventures.

Whether enjoying decadent snacks from neighbourhood patisseries, dining at acclaimed restaurants near the Eiffel Tower, discovering classic Parisian bistros, or exploring trendy cafés frequented by locals, Paris delivers exceptional culinary experiences at every price point and in every arrondissement.

Comprehensive Concierge Services

A.M.A Selections distinguishes itself through exceptional personalised service throughout the guest journey. The dedicated concierge team provides comprehensive support including pre-arrival planning and apartment recommendations tailored to specific needs, private airport transfers, restaurant reservations at sought-after establishments, museum ticket arrangements with skip-the-line access, private guided tours revealing Paris's hidden treasures, and 24/7 local support.

The concierge team can arrange private experiences including cooking classes with Parisian chefs, exclusive shopping appointments at luxury boutiques, tickets to opera and theatre performances, Seine river cruises, and customised itineraries showcasing both iconic attractions and insider favourites. Every detail is thoughtfully managed to ensure seamless, memorable Parisian experiences.

Bookings Now Open

The complete 2026 Paris apartment rental portfolio is available to view on the A.M.A Selections website, with properties bookable throughout the year. Early reservations are recommended, particularly for spring and autumn when Paris's beauty is enhanced by blooming gardens or golden autumn colours, and during major events including Fashion Week and cultural festivals.

A.M.A Selections welcomes enquiries from travellers seeking exceptional Paris experiences for family holidays, romantic city breaks, cultural explorations, special celebrations, or extended stays in the City of Lights.

For more information or personalised apartment consultations contact: A.M.A Selections Tel: +33 4 97 06 72 39 Web: amaselections

About A.M.A Selections

A.M.A Selections specialises in luxury accommodation across the world's most desirable destinations, with particular expertise in Paris and France. The company has built its reputation on unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity and personalised service. With intimate knowledge of Paris's neighbourhoods, cultural treasures and hidden gems, A.M.A Selections provides exclusive access to handpicked apartments meeting exacting standards for luxury, comfort and authentic Parisian character.

Beyond property rental, the company serves as a trusted local partner, offering expert guidance and comprehensive concierge services that transform ordinary city breaks into extraordinary Parisian experiences steeped in art, culture and French elegance.