A.M.A Selections Launches 2026 Luxury Villa Portfolio In Sardinia, Italy

SARDINIA, ITALY - A.M.A Selections, a premier luxury villa rental specialist, has unveiled its 2026 portfolio of exceptional holiday villas across Sardinia, offering discerning travellers exclusive access to one of the Mediterranean's most prestigious destinations and the world-famous resort of Porto Cervo.

The carefully curated collection features luxury villas throughout northern Sardinia's Costa Smeralda coastline, including the ultra-exclusive Porto Cervo and the vibrant coastal town of Olbia. Each property has been handpicked to deliver an authentic Sardinian experience, combining Mediterranean beauty with world-class luxury and the island's unique character.

The Mediterranean's Most Exclusive Destination

"Porto Cervo stands as one of the most exclusive resorts in the world, created specifically for discerning travellers seeking the ultimate Mediterranean escape," explains the A.M.A Selections team. "Our 2026 portfolio captures everything that makes Sardinia extraordinary – from modern villas with direct beach access overlooking turquoise waters to traditional properties nestled in lush countryside, each offering a truly bespoke holiday experience."

Situated off the western coast of Italy, Sardinia has evolved into a premier destination for luxury travellers. Northern Sardinia, particularly the Costa Smeralda stretch along the northeast coast, attracts international jet-setters to its pristine beaches, exclusive marina, and sophisticated lifestyle. Despite Porto Cervo having fewer than 450 permanent residents, the port bustles year-round with superyachts and visitors seeking its unparalleled blend of natural beauty and refined elegance.

Exceptional Properties on the Costa Smeralda

The 2026 portfolio showcases properties featuring world-class amenities including private infinity pools, exceptional Mediterranean sea views across turquoise waters, expansive outdoor dining terraces perfect for al fresco meals under Sardinian stars, beautiful Mediterranean gardens with native plantings, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, tennis courts, hot tubs, hammams, saunas, and direct beach access for select waterfront properties.

Whether guests seek a contemporary architectural masterpiece positioned directly on silky sand beaches with panoramic sea vistas, or a traditional Sardinian villa set in peaceful countryside offering privacy and tranquillity, A.M.A Selections' portfolio provides exceptional options across the island's most desirable locations.

Families receive expert guidance on child-friendly villas featuring secure grounds, shallow pool areas suitable for young swimmers, and proximity to family-oriented beaches including the famous Grande Pevero and Capriccioli. The collection balances coastal convenience with countryside serenity, enabling families to select settings perfectly matched to their holiday preferences.

Paradise Beaches and Crystal Waters

The Costa Smeralda's reputation stems from its breathtaking natural beauty. The coastline features pristine beaches with silky white sand meeting impossibly turquoise waters that rival any Caribbean destination. Famous stretches including Grande Pevero and Capriccioli showcase Sardinia's trademark emerald-hued waters, whilst hidden coves throughout the island reward explorers with tranquil, unspoilt beauty away from crowds.

The crystal-clear Mediterranean waters provide perfect conditions for snorkelling and diving, revealing vibrant underwater ecosystems and marine life. More adventurous visitors can explore coastal caves, embark on boat excursions to secluded beaches accessible only by sea, or enjoy water sports ranging from paddleboarding to jet skiing in some of the Mediterranean's most stunning settings.

Culinary Excellence and Sophisticated Lifestyle

Sardinia's gastronomic scene combines traditional island cuisine with world-class international dining. Porto Cervo offers an exceptional array of gourmet restaurants where innovative chefs showcase Mediterranean ingredients with creativity and precision. Local seafood restaurants and traditional trattorias serve fresh catches prepared with time-honoured Sardinian techniques, whilst beachside establishments provide relaxed dining with spectacular coastal views.

The island's culinary traditions celebrate unique Sardinian specialities including handmade pasta, pecorino cheese, suckling pig, seafood delicacies, and distinctive wines that reflect the island's terroir and heritage. From casual beach clubs to Michelin-quality establishments, Sardinia's food scene caters to every taste and occasion.

Porto Cervo's sophisticated lifestyle extends beyond dining to include world-class shopping in the famous Piazzetta, where luxury boutiques showcase international fashion and Italian craftsmanship. The marina attracts some of the world's most impressive superyachts, creating a glamorous backdrop for evening strolls and aperitivo. Nightlife options range from elegant cocktail bars to exclusive clubs where international DJs perform during peak season.

Comprehensive Concierge Services

A.M.A Selections distinguishes itself through exceptional personalised service throughout the guest journey. The dedicated concierge team provides comprehensive support including pre-arrival planning and property recommendations, private airport transfers from Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport, yacht and boat charter arrangements for exploring Sardinia's spectacular coastline, restaurant reservations at sought-after establishments, private chef bookings featuring both international cuisine and traditional Sardinian dishes, beach club access arrangements, guided excursions to hidden beaches and cultural sites, and 24/7 local support.

Every element is thoughtfully managed to create seamless experiences revealing both Sardinia's iconic destinations and secret corners known only to locals. From arranging private yacht excursions to organising wine tastings featuring distinctive Sardinian varieties, the concierge team ensures each stay captures the magic of Mediterranean island living at its finest.

Bookings Now Open

The complete 2026 Sardinia villa rental portfolio is available to view on the A.M.A Selections website, with properties bookable throughout the year. Early reservations are strongly recommended, particularly for July and August when the Costa Smeralda experiences peak season and Porto Cervo hosts prestigious events and regattas attracting international visitors.

A.M.A Selections welcomes enquiries from travellers seeking exceptional Sardinian experiences for family holidays, romantic getaways, milestone celebrations, or group gatherings in one of the Mediterranean's most exclusive destinations.

About A.M.A Selections

A.M.A Selections specialises in luxury villa rentals across the world's most desirable destinations, with particular expertise in Italy and the Mediterranean islands. The company has built its reputation on unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity and personalised service. With intimate knowledge of Sardinia's coastline, hidden beaches and exclusive lifestyle, A.M.A Selections provides access to handpicked villas meeting exacting standards for luxury, comfort and authentic island character.

Beyond property rental, the company serves as a trusted local partner, offering expert guidance and comprehensive concierge services that transform ordinary holidays into extraordinary Mediterranean experiences combining natural beauty, sophisticated luxury and Italian hospitality.