A.M.A Selections Launches 2026 Luxury Villa Portfolio In Provence, France

PROVENCE, FRANCE - A.M.A Selections, a premier luxury villa rental specialist, has unveiled its 2026 portfolio of exceptional holiday properties across Provence, offering discerning travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in one of France's most culturally rich and naturally beautiful regions.

The extensively curated collection features luxury villas throughout Provence's most celebrated locations, including the artistic city of Aix-en-Provence, the historic papal city of Avignon, the charming town of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, and the sparkling Mediterranean coast including the famous seaside resort of Cassis. Each property has been carefully selected to embody authentic Provençal living, where centuries of history meet contemporary luxury.

Where Artists Found Inspiration

"Provence has captivated the world's greatest artists including Picasso, Van Gogh, Chagall, Renoir and Cézanne, who were drawn to the region's extraordinary light, dramatic landscapes and timeless villages," explains the A.M.A Selections team. "Our 2026 portfolio captures everything that makes Provence magical – from historic châteaux surrounded by olive groves to traditional Provençal bastides and modern designer villas, each offering an authentic window into this cherished corner of France."

Rich in history and infused with delicious local wine and cuisine, Provence remains one of the world's most enchanting destinations. The region's diverse landscape encompasses picturesque rolling vineyards, iconic lavender fields that paint the countryside purple each summer, ancient olive groves, pine forests, the rugged Southern Alps, and a beautiful Mediterranean coastline featuring famous towns like Marseille and Cassis.

Exceptional Properties Across Diverse Landscapes

The 2026 portfolio showcases properties featuring world-class amenities including private pools, picturesque sea and hillside views across quintessential Provençal countryside, expansive outdoor dining terraces perfect for al fresco meals, beautiful French gardens with native plantings, indoor pools, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, tennis courts, hot tubs, hammams, saunas, and waterfront locations for select coastal properties.

Whether guests seek a luxurious historic château among vineyards and olive groves, a traditional Provençal bastide with rustic stone walls and elegant interiors, or a contemporary designer villa showcasing modern architecture against timeless landscapes, A.M.A Selections' portfolio provides exceptional options for every taste and group size.

Families receive expert guidance on child-friendly villas featuring secure grounds, shallow pool areas, proximity to family-oriented attractions, and locations balancing countryside tranquillity with convenient access to charming villages. The collection also includes spacious estates perfect for large groups, multi-generational gatherings, celebrations and reunions in stunning Provençal settings.

Charming Villages and Historic Cities

Provence enchants visitors with its remarkable collection of medieval villages and historic cities, each offering distinct character and treasures. Aix-en-Provence captivates with its elegant boulevards, renowned museums showcasing artistic heritage, designer boutiques, exceptional restaurants, and the famous Cours Mirabeau where fountains and café terraces create quintessential Provençal atmosphere.

Avignon mesmerises with its imposing papal palace, intact medieval walls, winding cobblestone streets, and vibrant cultural scene including the famous summer theatre festival. Saint-Rémy-de-Provence delights with its charming town centre, exceptional restaurants serving refined Provençal cuisine, Wednesday markets brimming with local produce, and proximity to the ancient Roman site of Glanum.

Hidden gems throughout the region reward exploration. Gordes perches dramatically on a hilltop overlooking the Luberon valley. L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue enchants with its antique markets and canals flowing through the town centre. Roussillon astounds with its ochre cliffs creating a landscape of extraordinary colours. These lesser-known towns offer authentic Provençal experiences away from tourist crowds.

Culinary Excellence and Wine Heritage

Provençal cuisine celebrates simplicity, quality ingredients and centuries-old traditions. The region's exceptional local produce includes sun-ripened tomatoes, fragrant herbs like thyme and rosemary, olives and olive oil, garlic, fresh vegetables, and seasonal specialities like truffles. Traditional dishes including soupe au pistou, bouillabaisse, ratatouille and tapenade showcase the Mediterranean flavours that define Provençal cooking.

The region's wine heritage deserves special recognition, with prestigious appellations producing distinctive wines reflecting Provence's terroir. The area is particularly famous for elegant rosé wines that perfectly complement warm weather and Mediterranean cuisine, though also produces exceptional reds and whites. Vineyard visits and wine tastings provide intimate experiences with winemakers passionate about their craft.

Local markets throughout Provence offer sensory feasts with colourful displays of seasonal produce, artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, honey, lavender products, and regional specialities. These markets remain central to Provençal life, connecting visitors with authentic local culture and traditions.

Natural Beauty and Outdoor Adventures

Provence's diverse landscapes create opportunities for varied experiences. The lavender fields of the Plateau de Valensole transform into purple seas from late June through July, creating one of France's most iconic vistas. The rugged Southern Alps offer dramatic scenery, hiking trails, and cooler mountain air. The Mediterranean coast provides pristine beaches, coastal walks, and charming fishing villages where boats still bring daily catches to local restaurants.

Outdoor activities span leisurely countryside cycling through vineyards and olive groves, hiking trails revealing panoramic valley views, rock climbing in the Luberon, exploring dramatic gorges like the Verdon, and water activities along the coast including swimming, sailing and kayaking in crystalline Mediterranean waters.

Comprehensive Concierge Services

A.M.A Selections distinguishes itself through exceptional personalised service. The dedicated concierge team provides comprehensive support including pre-arrival planning, private airport transfers, restaurant reservations at sought-after establishments, private chef bookings featuring Provençal specialities, wine tasting experiences at prestigious estates, guided tours of museums and villages, market visits with local experts, cooking classes, and 24/7 local support.

Every detail is thoughtfully orchestrated to reveal both Provence's iconic attractions and hidden treasures, from secret lavender fields to family-run vineyards producing exceptional wines known only to locals.

