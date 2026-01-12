Bricks & Minifigs Minnetonka Becomes Go-To Spot For Selling And Trading LEGO® Collections

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bricks & Minifigs Minnetonka is becoming a hub for LEGO® resale in the Twin Cities, with customers bringing in sets, minifigures, and bulk bricks to sell LEGO or trade LEGO for cash or store credit.

MINNETONKA, MN - Across Minnetonka and the Twin Cities, LEGO® fans are increasingly turning to Bricks & Minifigs Minnetonka as a place to sell LEGO, trade LEGO, giving locals an offline option for getting cash for LEGO. The locally owned LEGO resale store in Minnetonka, Minnesota continues to attract collectors and families looking to unload or refresh their collections.

Customers can bring LEGO sets, minifigures and bulk LEGO into the store during regular business hours where they are assessed based on condition, completeness, and demand, with offers made on the spot. Shoppers can choose cash payouts or store credit, making it easy to trade LEGO for new sets, rare minifigs, more bulk bricks or money to take home.

Inside the store, visitors will also find shelves stocked with new and used LEGO sets, accessories, and an ever-changing selection of LEGO minifigures and loose bulk LEGO parts. Inventory shifts daily as LEGO is bought, sold, and traded, making the store a frequented destination with depth beyond traditional retail.

Bricks & Minifigs Minnetonka is located at 12909 Ridgedale Dr, Minnetonka, MN 55305, United States

For more information, visit

About Bricks & Minifigs Minnetonka

Bricks & Minifigs Minnetonka buys, sells, and trades all things LEGO®. The store features new and used LEGO sets, minifigures, bulk bricks, and accessories, along with private party bookings and creative events. Located in Ridge Square South, it serves LEGO fans of all ages across the Twin Cities.