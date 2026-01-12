Bricks & Minifigs Shakopee Encourages Local LEGO® Reuse With Cash-For-LEGO Options

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bricks & Minifigs Shakopee is promoting its LEGO® buy, sell, and trade program, offering cash for LEGO and store credit options for LEGO sets, minifigures, and bulk pieces brought in by local residents.

SHAKOPEE, MN - As interest grows in resale and reuse of various items and collections found around family homes, Bricks & Minifigs Shakopee is encouraging residents to sell LEGO or trade LEGO in-store rather than risking use of less secure marketplaces online.

Built around a“rebuild, reuse, and reimagine” philosophy, customers can visit the store with used LEGO sets, retired LEGO, LEGO minifigures, or bulk LEGO pieces for in-store evaluation. Offers are based on condition, demand, and quantity, allowing customers to get cash for LEGO, or store credit.

The program appeals to families and hobbyists looking to clear space as well as collectors interested in rotating LEGO within their collections.

The store also features a wide selection of new and used LEGO sets, rare LEGO, and bulk LEGO pieces available for purchase, supporting both creativity and sustainability in the local community.

Bricks & Minifigs Shakopee is located at 8022 Old Carriage Ct, Shakopee, MN 55379, United States

About Bricks & Minifigs Shakopee

Bricks & Minifigs Shakopee buys, sells, and trades all things LEGO®, including new and used sets, bulk pieces, and hundreds of minifigures. The store celebrates creativity through its motto“Rebuild, Reuse, Reimagine,” helping LEGO fans of all ages find something special.