Life Imaging Fla Calls For A Shift From Waiting To Knowing In Personal Health Decisions

Life Imaging Fla, Deerfield, FloridaCompany advocates for self-advocacy, informed screening, and confidence in personal health choices

Life Imaging Fla is calling for a broader shift in how individuals approach personal health decisions, urging people to move from waiting for symptoms to understanding risk earlier. Founded in 2020 by Tom Graham after the loss of both of his parents to cancer, the company was built on the belief that timing often determines outcomes.

Heart disease and cancer remain among the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 80% of the reduction in cancer deaths over the past 45 years is attributed to prevention and screening rather than treatment alone. Despite this, many individuals still only gain access to advanced imaging after symptoms appear, when options may already be limited.

“We meet people every day who follow the rules,” said Tom Graham, founder of Life Imaging, Fla.“They monitored symptoms. They waited for approval. And in some cases, that waiting meant losing valuable time.”

Life Imaging Fla provides preventative heart scans and full-body imaging to individuals who may not otherwise qualify for such testing. Since opening, the company has screened more than 100,000 people across Florida. Through heart scans alone, over 2,600 individuals were identified with serious cardiovascular risk despite having no prior diagnosis or warning signs.

“These are not people acting out of fear,” Graham said.“They are people looking for clarity so they can make informed decisions about their health.”

Public health guidance supports earlier awareness for certain conditions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that early detection improves outcomes for cancers such as breast, colorectal, and lung cancer. Research shows that Stage I breast cancer has a survival rate exceeding 99%, while colorectal cancer incidence and mortality have declined for decades largely due to screening availability, according to the American Cancer Society.

In lung health, the FDA and CDC now recommend Low-Dose CT screening, which studies show can reduce lung cancer mortality by up to 20% among high-risk individuals. Similarly, the American Heart Association recognizes coronary artery calcium testing as a valuable tool for identifying heart disease risk before symptoms develop.

Despite growing evidence, preventative screening often remains difficult to access. Many individuals report being told they are too young or that their symptoms do not justify further testing. These experiences frequently appear in Life Imaging reviews, where clients describe seeking preventative screening after concerns were delayed or dismissed elsewhere.

“One of the most meaningful outcomes happens after people leave our centers,” Graham said.“They return to their doctors with information. They ask better questions. That confidence changes the conversation.”

Life Imaging Fla is not encouraging individuals to replace physicians or pursue unnecessary testing. Instead, the company advocates for informed discussion, shared decision-making, and personal responsibility in healthcare.

“Waiting is not a neutral choice,” Graham added.“Choosing to understand your risk earlier can give you more options later.”

Life Imaging Fla encourages individuals to take an active role in their health by learning their family history, understanding recognized screening guidelines, paying attention to persistent changes, and discussing preventative screening options with trusted healthcare professionals. Early awareness begins with informed action.