Montrose, CA - A growing trend in real estate is prompting savvy sellers to conduct pre-listing inspections before putting their homes on the market. With inspection-related issues accounting for a significant portion of failed transactions, proactive sellers are gaining a competitive advantage by identifying and addressing potential problems before buyers discover them.

Vic Markarian, an experienced Realtor agent in Montrose, CA, has witnessed firsthand how inspection surprises can derail deals and drastically reduce a seller's net proceeds. "Sellers need to be extremely careful about their home inspection processes and appraisals," Vic explains. "An unexpected issue discovered during a buyer's inspection can reduce the home price drastically, and the seller's net profit after all expenses can end up very low. Pre-listing inspections give sellers control over the narrative and time to make strategic repairs."

“Most of the time, the home inspection becomes a red flag-a deal and equity killer,” says Markarian.“That's why I advise all my sellers to allow inspection contingencies purely for the buyer's peace of mind-not to request that inspection reports be shared with the seller or agent. This protects the seller, allowing the property to be sold 'as is' and avoiding the obligation to disclose that report to future buyers in case the first buyer backs out or plays games.” This approach, combined with a pre-listing inspection, gives sellers strategic control and helps preserve both their leverage and final net proceeds.

The Vic Markarian Realty Group emphasizes that sellers must choose a real estate selling agent in Montrose, CA who can create the highest demand for their property. When working with the right agent, sellers can position their homes to attract serious buyers, minimize negotiation pitfalls, and achieve their desired timeframe-whether that means selling quickly or waiting for the perfect offer with the least amount of hassle.

Understanding market dynamics and buyer psychology has made Vic Markarian a top choice as a real estate listing agent in Montrose, CA. His team's strategic approach consistently delivers results, helping sellers maximize their returns while navigating the complexities of today's market. The team's reputation is built on a foundation of over 800 five-star reviews from satisfied clients across Zillow, Google, and Yelp, with most business coming from repeat clients, referrals, and new clients researching their impressive track record.

Vic Markarian has earned California's Top 10 Real Estate Agent designation for several consecutive years-a distinction achieved by less than 0.05% of agents nationwide. Serving Montrose, a community renowned for having some of the best schools in the nation, the Vic Markarian Realty Group remains committed to delivering exceptional results.

Thinking of selling and want to get top dollar for your property? Visit today to discover how the Vic Markarian Realty Group can help you achieve your goals.