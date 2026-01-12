Wheaton, IL - Consistency in real estate sales performance requires more than market knowledge – it demands dedication, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to clients. Kathryn Pinto, a real estate agent in Wheaton, IL, has demonstrated all three qualities, maintaining a top 10 ranking for volume and sales in Wheaton for seven consecutive years.

Since joining Compass in January 2021, Pinto has achieved remarkable results, selling over 125 homes with a combined transaction volume of $63.5 million. Known as a top Realtor agent in Wheaton, IL, she has consistently ranked as the top principal agent for Compass in Wheaton since making the transition from Baird & Warner, where she earned "rookie of the year" honors in 2016. Her trajectory from rookie to top producer demonstrates both natural talent and relentless work ethic.

"Sustained success comes from treating every client with the same level of care and attention, regardless of market conditions," says Kathryn Pinto, real estate listing agent in Wheaton, IL. Her approach emphasizes integrity, trust, and personalized service – values that have resonated with families throughout the Wheaton and Glen Ellyn areas. Colleagues – other real estate agents in the area - recognize her dedication to maintaining high standards in every transaction.

Pinto's seven-year streak in the top 10 reflects her ability to navigate diverse market conditions, from seller's markets to more balanced environments. Her experience guiding clients through various economic cycles provides valuable perspective that newer agents cannot offer. Fellow Realtor agents in Wheaton, Illinois often cite her consistency as a benchmark for excellence in the local market. This sustained performance has solidified her reputation as one of the most reliable professionals in the area.

As she approaches her 10-year anniversary in real estate and five years with Compass, Pinto shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to prioritize her clients' needs above all else.

Ready to work with a proven top performer? Contact Kathryn Pinto at to experience the difference that dedication and expertise make in your real estate journey.