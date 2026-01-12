CEO Spotlight: Yanik Guillemette On Entrepreneurship And The Challenge Of Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Yanik Guillemette, technology entrepreneur, investor, and strategic advisor, discusses the challenges and principles of sustainable growth."In this interview, Yanik Guillemette shares his perspective on entrepreneurship and the challenges of sustainable growth across technology, investment, and real estate.

Montreal, Quebec - In an economic environment shaped by uncertainty, margin pressure, and rapid technological acceleration, sustainable growth has become a defining challenge for entrepreneurs and investors alike. Yanik Guillemette, a technology entrepreneur, investor, and strategic advisor, operates precisely at this intersection-where operational discipline, technological innovation, and long-term value creation converge.

Through his various involvements-most notably with GURU Organic Energy, as well as platforms such as Bezel, Accolad, and FranShares -Guillemette has developed a structured approach to growth rooted in strong fundamentals, rigorous execution, and a long-term strategic vision.

In this interview, he reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, his business philosophy, and the sectors where he is currently focusing his efforts.

Q: Yanik, how would you describe your entrepreneurial journey?

Yanik Guillemette

My journey has never been linear. I've always been drawn to systems-whether real estate, technology, or financial-and to how they can be improved, structured, and scaled over time.

This diversity has allowed me to develop a cross-disciplinary understanding of growth: understanding tangible assets, leveraging digital tools, and applying rigorous financial discipline. For me, sustainable growth starts with strategic clarity and execution capability.

Q: What role does technology play today in a sustainable growth strategy?

Technology is an accelerator, not an end in itself.

In my entrepreneurial projects, particularly with Accolad, the objective has always been to solve real problems at scale by automating complex processes while preserving a strong human dimension.

The most effective technology platforms are those that enable measurable, controlled growth aligned with the real needs of organizations and end users.

Q: You are also affiliated with and a shareholder of GURU Organic Energy. How does this company reflect your vision of growth?

GURU Organic Energy is, in my view, a strong example of structured growth within a highly competitive market. The company combines financial discipline, a clear brand position, and solid operational execution.

My role as an affiliate and shareholder is rooted in a long-term investment mindset. I look for companies that can scale without compromising governance, culture, or financial health-and GURU clearly meets those criteria.

Q: Do Bezel and FranShares follow the same philosophy?

Absolutely. The common thread across these investments is the intelligent democratization of investing, while maintaining high standards of transparency and risk management.

With both Bezel and FranShares, I'm drawn to models that broaden access to traditionally restricted asset classes while remaining responsible, structured, and sustainable.

Q: What role does real estate play in your overall strategy?

Real estate remains a foundational pillar.

As a real estate developer, I focus on well-structured projects where risk management, asset quality, and long-term horizons take precedence over rapid growth.

Real estate taught me patience, discipline, and the importance of fundamentals-principles I apply equally in entrepreneurship and investing.

Q: How would you summarize your business philosophy today?

In three words: clarity, discipline, and execution.

I prioritize:



business models that are simple to understand,

teams capable of execution, and long-term vision over short-term gains.



Sustainable growth is never accidental. It requires consistency, strong governance, and the ability to make difficult decisions at the right time.

ABOUT YANIK GUILLEMETTE

Yanik Guillemette is a Canadian entrepreneur, real estate developer, and active investor. He is involved in multiple companies and platforms, including Accolad, GURU Organic Energy, Bezel, and FranShares, and focuses on building durable business models at the intersection of technology, investment, and real estate.