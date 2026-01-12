Waterbury Car Accident Attorney Dan Petroskey Discusses Dram Shop Liability For Drunk Driving Accidents In Connecticut

WATERBURY, CT - Victims of drunk driving accidents in Connecticut can hold bars, restaurants, and other establishments accountable when they negligently serve alcohol to visibly intoxicated patrons who later cause harm. Waterbury car accident lawyer Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey PC ( ) explains how Connecticut's dram shop laws provide victims with additional avenues for compensation beyond claims against intoxicated drivers.

According to Waterbury car accident lawyer Dan Petroskey, a dedicated personal injury attorney who has represented thousands of clients harmed in motor vehicle accidents, Connecticut faces a serious drunk driving problem. Hartford ranks fifth nationally for the highest rate of fatal DUI crashes, while Waterbury also appears on lists of cities with high rates of alcohol-related accidents.

"Throughout Waterbury and New Haven County, certain areas see disproportionately high rates of alcohol-related accidents," Waterbury car accident lawyer Dan Petroskey explains. Major thoroughfares like East Main Street, West Main Street, and Lakewood Road have been sites of numerous drunk driving crashes. Intersections along Route 8, particularly near exits serving downtown Waterbury, Naugatuck, and Watertown, present elevated risks during evening hours.

Connecticut's dram shop statute is codified in Connecticut General Statutes Section 30-102. "If any person, by such person or such person's agent, sells any alcoholic liquor to an intoxicated person, and such purchaser, in consequence of such intoxication, thereafter injures the person or property of another, such seller shall pay just damages to the person injured," the statute states.

This statute creates strict liability for alcohol vendors. Unlike traditional negligence claims requiring proof of carelessness, Connecticut's dram shop law requires only two key elements: establishments sold or served alcoholic beverages to persons who were already intoxicated, and intoxicated persons subsequently caused injury or property damage as a result of that intoxication.

"Connecticut law does not require proof of a direct causal connection between the specific alcohol served by the establishment and the patron's intoxication level," notes car accident attorney Dan Petroskey. Victims need only demonstrate that establishments served already-intoxicated persons who then caused harm.

The term "sell" in the statute is interpreted broadly to mean furnishing or purveying alcohol. Dram shop liability can apply even when intoxicated persons did not directly pay for drinks, such as in situations involving complimentary beverages or alcohol provided as part of events.

Connecticut's dram shop law applies to any establishment or person who sells alcoholic beverages, including bars, nightclubs, restaurants with liquor licenses, liquor stores, hotels, event venues, sports stadiums, and concert venues. Unlike some states that exempt certain establishment types, Connecticut law applies equally to all alcohol vendors.

The cornerstone of Connecticut dram shop claims is proving that patrons were visibly intoxicated at times when establishments served them alcohol. "This requires demonstrating that the intoxicated person displayed obvious signs of impairment that the bartender, server, or establishment should have recognized," Petroskey explains.

Common indicators of visible intoxication include slurred speech, unsteady gait, loss of balance, bloodshot eyes, loud or aggressive behavior, drowsiness, difficulty standing without support, strong odor of alcohol, and confusion or disorientation.

Successfully proving dram shop liability claims requires gathering comprehensive evidence. "Eyewitness testimony, surveillance footage, credit card records, police reports, and expert testimony can all strengthen cases significantly," Petroskey notes.

Connecticut law places a cap on damages recoverable in dram shop cases. The maximum amount injured persons can recover from establishments under the dram shop statute is $250,000, regardless of injury severity or the number of people injured in a single incident.

However, this limitation applies only to dram shop claims themselves. "Victims can and should also pursue separate personal injury claims against drunk drivers," Petroskey emphasizes. "The driver's auto insurance policy provides an additional source of compensation, and there is no cap on damages recoverable from intoxicated drivers personally."

Connecticut imposes strict procedural requirements for dram shop claims. Victims must provide written notice to alcohol vendors within 120 days of injury dates. This notice requirement extends to 180 days if injured persons die or become incapacitated. Lawsuits must be filed within one year of the accident date.

"These deadlines are strictly enforced," Petroskey advises. "Courts will dismiss dram shop claims filed even one day late, regardless of case merits."

Personal injury cases arising from drunk driving accidents in Waterbury are typically filed at the Waterbury Superior Court on Grand Street. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region, including the Waterbury Police Department, New Haven Police Department, and Connecticut State Police Troop I in Bethany, respond to drunk driving accidents and compile police reports documenting crash circumstances.

Dan Petroskey has been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers for his excellence in personal injury representation. As owner and managing partner of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C., he continues the firm's proud 60-year tradition of treating clients like family.

For victims of drunk driving accidents in Waterbury and New Haven County, understanding available legal options is essential. Those injured in alcohol-related crashes are advised to seek experienced legal counsel promptly to protect their rights and pursue full compensation.

