Educator-Researcher Dr. Ariel G. Belza Launches National Initiative To Strengthen STEM And Special Education Outcomes In Underserved U.S. School Districts In New Mexico

MENAFN - GetNews) By: Daniel Thompson Public Relations Specialist | Innovators & Professionals

Pine Hill, New Mexico - Dr. Ariel G. Belza, Ph.D., an award-winning STEM educator, instructional leader, and international research presenter, announced today the launch of a groundbreaking national initiative aimed at transforming the quality of STEM and Special Education (SPED) instruction across underserved school districts in the United States. The initiative, titled“Designing and Scaling Evidence-Based STEM and Special Education Instructional Systems to Strengthen Learning Outcomes in Underserved U.S. School Districts,” brings together more than 15 years of Dr. Belza's experience as a teacher, curriculum specialist, and academic scholar dedicated to improving educational equity.

The program seeks to address two of the nation's most urgent instructional challenges: declining STEM proficiency and persistent achievement gaps among students with disabilities. With STEM performance declining across multiple grade levels nationwide and chronic shortages of certified SPED and science teachers affecting districts in Arizona, New Mexico, and rural regions, Dr. Belza's initiative arrives at a critical moment for American education.

A Vision Rooted in Research and Classroom Experience

Born in Camarines Sur, Philippines, and now serving communities in Arizona and New Mexico, Dr. Belza brings a rare blend of academic expertise, U.S. classroom leadership, and international training experience. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Development Education, a Master of Arts in Special Education, and a Master of Science in Agricultural Education. This combination uniquely positions him to design, evaluate, and scale instructional systems tailored for diverse learners.

His professional journey spans elementary, junior high, senior high school, and higher education roles across both the Philippines and the United States, including formative teaching positions at San Roque Elementary School, Don Mariano C. Veneracion National High School, and Doroteo Federis Sr. National High School in Camarines Sur, Philippines, as well as significant roles at Nogales High School (AZ), Crownpoint Middle School (Gallup Mckinley County Schools, NM), Santa Fe High School, and most recently Pine Hill Schools, where he continues to serve as a science educator and head of the CTE-Agriculture program and instructional leader

Across these environments, Dr. Belza has witnessed firsthand the barriers faced by rural, tribal, and high-poverty communities where limited resources, STEM teacher shortages, and SPED service gaps create persistent disparities in student outcomes.

A Nationally Relevant Initiative with Community-Driven Purpose

The initiative's central goal is to develop and deploy evidence-based instructional frameworks that equip U.S. educators with scalable and research-backed strategies for teaching science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and inclusive practices. According to Dr. Belza, improving educational outcomes requires more than curriculum alignment-it requires systems that support teachers, empower students of all abilities, and bridge structural inequities.

“STEM and SPED instruction must evolve together,” Dr. Belza says.“Every student-regardless of geography, ability, or socioeconomic background-deserves access to high-quality, research-based instruction. My goal is to support educators with tools that work, and to ensure underserved learners are not left behind.”

His initiative focuses on four core pillars:

Creation of STEM and SPED-aligned curriculum maps, inclusive lesson designs, and hands-on activity frameworks anchored in national standards.Delivering in-person and virtual training that equips teachers to implement differentiated instruction, IEP-aligned STEM strategies, and classroom-based action research.Supporting districts in establishing evidence-collection systems that track student performance, teacher progress, and intervention effectiveness.Collaborating with schools, universities, and STEM organizations to expand learning opportunities, including mentoring programs, science clubs, and community-of-practice networks.



A Record of Leadership and Excellence

Throughout his career, Dr. Belza has earned recognition for excellence in both teaching and educational leadership. His distinctions include:



Outstanding MESA Coach (Arizona)

2018 Outstanding Teacher (School and District Level)

Division Qualifier for Ten Outstanding Teachers (Division Level)

Regional and National Demonstration Teacher in Science and Research International Research Presenter in Hiroshima, Japan



These achievements reflect his long-standing commitment to hands-on, student-centered learning and his skill in designing instructional practices that meet learners at varying academic levels.

His extensive involvement as a Resource Speaker, Demonstration Teacher, and Research Presenter across multiple regions further solidifies his reputation as an expert in STEM pedagogy, teacher capacity-building, and inclusive instructional practices. Between 2014 and 2018, he facilitated and presented at dozens of conferences, workshops, and regional training events, advancing evidence-based science education and action research methodologies.

Advancing STEM Equity in High-Need Regions

Dr. Belza's work in Arizona and New Mexico has centered on communities facing some of the highest educational needs in the country. Nogales, Gallup, and Santa Fe represent areas where:



Many students come from linguistically diverse backgrounds

Science teacher shortages frequently disrupt instruction

Students with disabilities often lack access to STEM programming Rural and tribal schools face resource limitations that impede innovation



By designing an initiative grounded in these contexts, Dr. Belza aims to develop replicable instructional models that districts nationwide can adopt. His work supports federal priorities on STEM competitiveness, educational equity, IDEA compliance, and diversity in the future workforce.

Special Education Integration: A Nation-Urgent Priority

As a licensed Special Education professional with advanced training on ADHD, autism, learning disabilities, trauma, and disability inclusion, Dr. Belza is acutely aware of the ongoing crisis in SPED services. His initiative incorporates SPED within all STEM instructional frameworks, ensuring:



STEM lessons include evidence-based supports for students with disabilities

Teachers receive training on differentiation and IEP-integrated instruction SPED strategies extend beyond compliance and truly enhance student learning



These approaches address a nationwide call for inclusive STEM opportunities and improved access to high-quality instruction for students with disabilities.

A Framework Grounded in Global Research Experience

Dr. Belza's work is informed by global perspectives, including:



A 5-Day International Academic Visit and Research Collaboration with Hiroshima University (Japan)

Presentations at the BIOTA Regional Scientific Sessions

Research on environmental initiatives, teacher development, and communities of practice

Leadership in action research and senior high school science research programs Publication - Towards the Development of a Community of Practice Framework for Filipino Teachers in Arizona, USA, and Implementation of Spiral Progression Approach in Science Education in Public Schools in Region V



His international training portfolio includes certifications from the University of Colorado, University of Minnesota, University of Michigan, UC Irvine, Tomsk State University, and other global institutions, spanning inclusive education, assessment design, psychosocial support, and research methodology.

This breadth of expertise informs the rigor and adaptability of his proposed instructional systems.

Impact Pathways: How the Initiative Will Strengthen U.S. Schools

1. Strengthening Teacher Capacity

Teachers trained under the initiative will learn:



Inclusive STEM lesson design

Differentiated instruction for SPED populations

Classroom-based research and assessment strategies Culturally responsive and community-aligned pedagogies



2. Improving Student Outcomes

Schools adopting the frameworks can expect:



Higher engagement in STEM subjects

Improved performance among English learners

Better achievement levels among SPED students

Increased participation in STEM clubs and competitions More equitable access to advanced science learning



3. Building Sustainable Instructional Systems

By creating communities of practice, Dr. Belza aims to leave districts with:



Ongoing teacher mentoring pipelines

Collaborative research networks

Shared professional development hubs Continuously improving instructional models

Community and Institutional Partnerships

Dr. Belza plans to collaborate with:



School districts across multiple states

Universities offering STEM and SPED programs

STEM organizations such as MESA USA

District curriculum leaders and instructional coaches Teacher associations and nonprofit educational partners



His existing roles with the American Chemical Society, the Arizona Science Teaching Association, MESA USA, and the Southern Arizona Unified Teachers demonstrate his readiness to engage in broad institutional partnerships to support the initiative.

A Leader Committed to Educational Transformation







With his combination of scholarship, instructional leadership, certifications, and hands-on classroom expertise, Dr. Belza is poised to expand a national movement centered on STEM access, equity, and inclusion. His initiative represents a long-term commitment to ensuring that underserved students, particularly those in rural and tribal communities, receive the same high-quality learning opportunities as their peers in more resourced districts.

The program also seeks to prepare U.S. educators for future shifts in STEM industry demands, technological advancement, and special education inclusion standards.

“Educational transformation must begin where need is greatest,” Dr. Belza emphasizes.“When we invest in underserved communities, we build a stronger future for the entire nation.”

About the Initiative

Title: Designing and Scaling Evidence-Based STEM and Special Education Instructional Systems to Strengthen Learning Outcomes in Underserved U.S. School Districts Initiative Lead: Dr. Ariel G. Belza, Ph.D. Location: Pine Hill, New Mexico Target Regions: Rural, Tribal, High-Poverty, and High-Need School Districts Focus Areas: STEM Equity, SPED Inclusion, Teacher Development, Action Research, Instructional Systems Design