Cedric Jones Jr. Releases The Four Corners Series On Amazon And Barnes & Noble A Bold Reclamation Of African Cosmology And Human Consciousness

Blending African cosmology, ancestral philosophy, and metaphysical inquiry, The Four Corners series presents a striking reexamination of humanity's origin and purpose. Rather than separating spirit from matter, the books advance a unified vision of existence-one in which human beings are the Earth made conscious, carrying memory, energy, and responsibility within them.

A Two-Book Philosophical FrameworkBook One: The Four Corners: African Cosmology and the Human Soul

Written in the voice of an elder, Book One introduces readers to an African-centered cosmological framework that predates modern religious systems. Through symbolism drawn from primordial waters, the sun, consciousness, and the living Earth, the book reframes creation as an ongoing process rather than a distant event. Humanity is presented not as ruler over nature, but as an extension of it-formed from the same elements and entrusted with balance.







Book Two: The Four Corners: Consciousness, Earth, and the Return to Balance

Book Two expands the philosophy into the present moment, examining how consciousness inhabits matter, how instinct and awareness coexist within the human being, and how modern disconnection from nature has led to spiritual and societal imbalance. Through powerful symbolism-including the serpent, ancestral memory, and the Earth as a living archive-the book offers readers a path toward remembrance, responsibility, and realignment.

Together, the two books form a complete philosophical system that bridges ancient African wisdom with contemporary questions of identity, spirituality, and human destiny.

A Distinct Voice in Modern Spiritual Literature

Cedric Jones Jr.'s work stands apart from conventional spiritual writing. His approach is grounded yet expansive, poetic yet accessible-designed not to instruct from above, but to awaken recognition within the reader. The Four Corners series speaks directly to those seeking meaning beyond inherited doctrines, particularly readers drawn to African spirituality, metaphysics, consciousness studies, and ancestral history.

About the Author

Cedric Jones Jr. is an author and independent thinker whose work focuses on African cosmology, consciousness, and humanity's relationship with the Earth. Drawing from ancestral frameworks and lived insight, his writing seeks to restore forgotten knowledge and challenge readers to reconsider what it means to be human in a living universe.