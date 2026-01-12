Reclaim247 Encourages Drivers To Review Old Car Finance Deals As Awareness Grows

MENAFN - GetNews)



"UK driver reviewing an old car finance agreement, checking details linked to PCP claims and mis-sold car finance."More UK drivers are starting to look back at old car finance agreements to make sure the details were explained clearly and fairly. Reclaim247 offers a fast, supportive way to explore possible PCP claims and car finance claims, with no documents, no pressure, and no upfront costs.

Manchester, UK - January 12, 2026 - With growing awareness of mis-sold car finance in the UK, questions are now being asked about how car finance deals were structured in the past, whether commission was added, and how clearly the full cost was explained.

Reclaim247, a leading name in car finance claims, is seeing steady growth in people checking their eligibility for compensation. With thousands of drivers having financed several vehicles over the past decade, the company encourages customers to think beyond their latest agreement and revisit them all.

“Many drivers come to us not because something felt wrong at the time, but because they're now noticing things that weren't clearly explained,” said Franks.“It might be a large end payment, a high interest rate, or something they didn't realise was part of the deal. We help them make sense of it.”

Why More Drivers Are Asking Questions

According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), millions of agreements signed between April 2007 and November 2024 could involve mis-sold car finance. Some of the most common problems include:

Discretionary Commission Arrangements

Where a broker increased the interest rate to earn a higher commission, without the customer's knowledge.

Unfairly High Commission

Where the broker's fee was far above what was reasonable for the size of the loan.

Contractually Tied Arrangements

Where the driver believed they were seeing a range of options but were only offered one finance product.

These issues affect both standard hire purchase and PCP agreements.

Why PCP Claims Often Go Unnoticed

PCP claims are especially common. The monthly payments often seemed affordable, but the bigger costs were hidden at the end. Drivers were not always told about the balloon payment in clear terms or how their interest rate was set.

“It's common for questions to come up well after the deal has ended,” added Franks.“That doesn't mean it's too late. In many cases, older agreements can still be reviewed.”

A Simple, Supportive Way to Check

Reclaim247's free eligibility checker takes less than a minute to complete. Drivers do not need documents or knowledge of who their lender was. They simply enter their name, address, and date of birth. The system then searches for historical finance agreements and checks for signs of mis-selling.

If eligible, they are connected with a regulated legal firm that manages the claim on their behalf. There is no cost to begin and no fee unless compensation is successfully recovered.

Every Agreement Matters – Not Just the Most Recent

Many people have had several car finance deals over the years, especially through PCP. Each one deserves review. Even if the car has been returned or sold, the agreement may still qualify.

Check if Your Agreement Was Fair

If you financed a vehicle between April 2007 and November 2024 and now have questions about the interest rate, balloon payment, or how the deal was explained, Reclaim247 can help. The service is free to start and built to give drivers clarity without pressure.

Visit to start your free eligibility check. No documents required. No upfront cost.

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is one of the UK's leading claims services supporting drivers who believe they were affected by mis-sold car finance. Known for its transparent, no win no fee approach, Reclaim247 helps motorists check their eligibility for car finance claims and PCP claims without needing paperwork or legal expertise.