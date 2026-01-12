403
Hundreds Change Their Money Mindset At Success Gyan's Millionaire Mind Intensive
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 12, 2026: Success Gyan's Millionaire Mind Intensive recently brought hundreds of people together to change how they think about wealth. The three-day event, which was held at JW Marriott Delhi from 9th - 11th January, 2026, focused on mastering the psychology of money rather than just the numbers. It was a powerful, emotional experience that left the audience feeling inspired and ready to achieve financial freedom.
Organized by Success Gyan and facilitated by internationally acclaimed trainer Thaddeus Lawrence, the program wasn't about wealth as numbers, it was about wealth as freedom. It invited attendees to go beyond budgets and bank accounts, and look inward: to the beliefs, fears, and family stories that silently shape how we earn, save, and dream.
The event taught that managing money is just as important as making it. Participants learned how to play 100% in everything they do and realized that being a good receiver is just as important as being a good giver.
A key lesson was the importance of building a Financial Freedom Account habit and the rule to never break it. Through three days of fun exercises, attendees successfully identified and changed the limiting beliefs that were holding them back.
Over three days, the energy shifted: From fear to courage, from scarcity to possibility! Thousands walked out with powerful clarity and confidence. They understood that the journey to financial freedom is about becoming the kind of person who can create wealth and sustain it.
For Success Gyan, India's leading ecosystem for personal growth, this event was another milestone in its mission to empower people to rise above limiting beliefs and take ownership of their lives.
As the final day session closed, the space stood together, united by one truth that echoed like a promise: When you change your mind about money, you change your story forever.
The upcoming Millionaire Mind Intensive is scheduled to take place in Chennai (13 - 15 Mar 2026) and in Mumbai (27 - 29 Mar 2026).
About Success Gyan
Success Gyan is India's largest ecosystem for personal growth, dedicated to empowering people to unlock their true potential. With over 2 million lives transformed, they bring world-class teachers and life-transforming education to audiences across India. Success Gyan is a movement that inspires individuals to grow, dream bigger, and create lasting change in every area of their lives.
