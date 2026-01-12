United Nations (UN) Welcomes Japan's US$10.5 Million Contribution To Humanitarian And Development Efforts In Ethiopia

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The United Nations welcomes a generous contribution of US$10.5 million (approximately ETB 1.62 billion) from the Government of Japan to support critical humanitarian response, recovery and sustainable development in Ethiopia.

The contribution will be mainly channelled through UN agencies to address urgent needs arising from climate shocks and displacement, while also strengthening resilience, livelihoods and essential services for vulnerable communities. The assistance reflects Japan's continued commitment to peace, human security and sustainable development in Ethiopia. Through this support, the UN will advance Ethiopia's national priorities toward sustainable, people-centered development in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) and Ethiopia's Ten-Year Development Plan.

“I thank the Government and people of Japan for their unwavering generosity and steadfast commitment to Ethiopia. Their support is crucial in addressing urgent humanitarian needs and helping communities build resilience in the face of persistent challenges,” said, Dr. Aboubacar Kampo, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Ethiopia.

“Japan's enduring commitment underscores the power of collaboration, demonstrating that innovative, people-centered solutions can create lasting change and advance Ethiopia's path toward recovery, stability, and inclusive development,” said Dr. Kampo.

The new funding package consists of two components: a Classic Package focused on humanitarian assistance, resilience and the Humanitarian–Development–Peace (HDP) Nexus, and a TICAD Package that advances innovative, co-creative development solutions aligned with the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) process.

The Classic Package, amounting to US$5.14 million, prioritizes life-saving humanitarian response, climate change resilience and recovery efforts in line with Ethiopia's Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF). In collaboration with ILO, UNFPA, UNICEF, the CBPF, ICRC and IFPRI, the package will support conflict-affected populations, internally displaced persons and host communities, while reconstructing and strengthening livelihoods, food security and protection for women and girls.

The TICAD Package, valued at US$5.4 million, supports co-creative and innovative projects that bring together UN agencies and Japanese private-sector partners to boost Ethiopia's development and resilience. FAO, UNDP, UNESCO-IICBA, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNIDO and WHO will implement this package, leveraging Japanese technology and expertise in areas such as digital health, agriculture, education, livelihoods and digital inclusion for refugees and host communities. The collaboration fosters mutually beneficial partnerships between Japan, Ethiopia and the United Nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Ethiopia.