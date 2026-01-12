403
NATO Chief: We Are Working On Collective Steps To Protect Arctic Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the Allianceآ's member states are currently discussing and working on the next steps necessary to ensure the collective protection of security in the Arctic region.
Speaking at a press conference held in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, following a visit to the country, Rutte explained that the Alliance had previously discussed ways of enhancing joint cooperation to ensure that the Arctic remains safe, noting that current discussions are focused on moving from the consultation phase to practical implementation.
He added that NATO is "currently discussing the next steps and how to provide practical follow-up to those discussions," stressing that the Alliance is working on "putting in place concrete steps to ensure that we collectively protect what is at stake in this region".
The Secretary General emphasized the importance of coordination among member states to address the growing security challenges in the Arctic, pointing out that current geopolitical developments necessitate stronger collective cooperation to maintain security and stability in a region of increasing strategic importance.
He affirmed that NATO will continue its joint efforts to ensure Arctic security in a manner that safeguards the interests of member states and enhances regional stability.
The NATO Secretary Generalآ's remarks come at a time when Europe is seeking to deal with interest expressed by US President Donald Trump in taking control of Greenland. (end)
arn
arn
