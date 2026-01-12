403
Turkish-Gulf Trade Exchange Estimated At USD 45 Bln Over 3 Years - Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Trade exchange between Turkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, mainly Saudi Arabia and UAE, hit roughly USD 45 billion over the last three years, said President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Nail Olpak Monday.
In a press statement, Olpak said Turkish companies are participating in major projects in Saudi Arabia and have a strong presence in the region.
Regarding trade relations with Syria, he said that despite the years of war that Syria has experienced, trade exchange increased to USD 1.3 billion in 2025, expecting this figure to be even greater this year.
Turkish exports to Syria exceeded three billion US dollars, up by 54 percent, in 2025, compared to 2024. (end)
