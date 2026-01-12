403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Washington Revokes More Than 100 Thousand Visas For Security Reasons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State announced on Monday that it has so far revoked more than 100,000 visas, including student's visas to "maintain the security of the United States."
Among the cancelled visas, approximately 8,000 were student visas and 2,500 for individuals involved in criminal activities and who have come to the attention of US law enforcement agencies, according to Department of State post on X platform.
It also emphasized that it would continue to deport these criminals to maintain the security of the United States.
According to data published by the US Department of State and a nonprofit institute for international studies, the total number of international students enrolled in US colleges and universities exceeded 1.1 million students in the 2023/2024 academic year.
Students from China and India account for 54 percent of foreign students in the United States, the highest proportion in this context.
Moreover, data from the same period showed that Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of international students in the US among Arab countries, while Kuwait ranked second, followed by Egypt in third place.
Since assuming office last January, the administration of President Donald Trump has moved to cancel the visas of hundreds of students, faculty members, and researchers at many US universities and colleges.
Some of these actions are related to suspicions of support for terrorist organizations, while others are linked to relatively minor offenses committed years ago, including traffic violations. (end)
rsr
Among the cancelled visas, approximately 8,000 were student visas and 2,500 for individuals involved in criminal activities and who have come to the attention of US law enforcement agencies, according to Department of State post on X platform.
It also emphasized that it would continue to deport these criminals to maintain the security of the United States.
According to data published by the US Department of State and a nonprofit institute for international studies, the total number of international students enrolled in US colleges and universities exceeded 1.1 million students in the 2023/2024 academic year.
Students from China and India account for 54 percent of foreign students in the United States, the highest proportion in this context.
Moreover, data from the same period showed that Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of international students in the US among Arab countries, while Kuwait ranked second, followed by Egypt in third place.
Since assuming office last January, the administration of President Donald Trump has moved to cancel the visas of hundreds of students, faculty members, and researchers at many US universities and colleges.
Some of these actions are related to suspicions of support for terrorist organizations, while others are linked to relatively minor offenses committed years ago, including traffic violations. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment