Pakistan, Indonesia Eye Closer Defense Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Indonesia on Monday mulled cementing defense cooperation during meeting between Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
According to a press release by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting held at General Headquarters in eastern Rawalpindi city, focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and exploration of avenues for enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.
Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening institutional linkages, training collaboration, and defense industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.
The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia's desire to further expand defense ties with Pakistan across multiple domains.
Field Martial reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to fostering strong and enduring defense relationship with Indonesia, based on shared values, mutual respect, and convergence of strategic interests, said the release.
Moreover, a defense delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia also called on Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in federal capital Islamabad.
The meeting reaffirmed the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and focused on strengthening bilateral Air Force cooperation, particularly in capacity building, training and technological collaboration, said ISPR.
The Air Chief briefed the delegation on Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) modernization drive, including infrastructure development, revamped training and induction of niche capabilities to enhance readiness for multi-domain operations.
"The Indonesian Defense Minister praised PAF's professionalism, combat readiness and indigenization achievements under the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park, and expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in training, aviation and aerospace domains," said the release.
The meeting reflected growing momentum in Pakistan-Indonesia defense ties and a shared resolve to deepen cooperation through sustained engagement and dialogue, it added. (end)
