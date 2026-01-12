OMEGA Unveils Landmark Clock Tower At Al Ain City Centre

Al Ain, UAE (December 3, 2025): OMEGA, the prestigious Swiss watchmaker, in collaboration with Al Ain Municipality, has unveiled a striking new Clock Tower at Al Ain City Centre. The landmark installation celebrates both the city's heritage and OMEGA's enduring legacy of precision, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

The Clock Tower, which opened in Dubai on 2nd December in celebration of the UAE's 54th National Day, reflects the enduring bond between OMEGA and the nation. The late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, was known to admire OMEGA timepieces - making this unveiling particularly meaningful.

Inspired by OMEGA's emblematic Constellation collection, the Clock Tower combines contemporary Swiss design with elements that resonate with Al Ain's cultural identity. Its intricate detailing and commanding presence embody OMEGA's timekeeping heritage while serving as a symbolic landmark for the community. This collaboration underscores Al Ain Municipality's vision to enrich the city's landscape with meaningful projects while highlighting OMEGA's commitment to creating icons that transcend generations.

Monday, January 12, 2026 2:05:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

