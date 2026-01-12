Hood To Coast Dubai 2026 Makes History: Over 800 Runners From 35+ Nationalities Unite For A 100 Km Relay Across Al Marmoom

Dubai Sports Council-backed event shows all signs to ensure a long stay in the region

Dubai, UAE (January 12, 2026): Dubai witnessed a landmark moment in global endurance sports as Hood to Coast Dubai 2026 concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 800 runners representing more than 35 nationalities for a 100-kilometre team relay run across the breathtaking desert landscape of Al Marmoom.

The event - fully backed and supported by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) - marked the Middle East edition of the legendary Hood to Coast relay series, originally founded in the USA and now spanning continents, including China and the UAE. For the first time ever, runners from across the globe united in Dubai to experience a relay that celebrated teamwork, resilience, community and cultural diversity, set against one of the world's most iconic natural backdrops.

Let's Get Stronger Together claimed first place with a finishing time of 06:30:47, earning a full free entry to Hood To Coast China in June 2026, including flights and hotel accommodations. Green Eagles finished second with a time of 06:47:16, securing free entry to the same event with 50% of flights and hotel costs covered. Trail Runners DXB took third place, completing the course in 07:00:07, and received a 50% discount on Hood To Coast China participation, with half of the flights and hotel expenses covered from the UAE.

From early morning until the final exchange, the atmosphere was electric. Teams of runners moved through strategically planned exchange points, navigating desert tracks, paved roads and open terrain, embodying the true spirit of relay racing. Cheers echoed across Al Marmoom as runners supported one another, proving that Hood to Coast is not just a race - it is a shared journey.

'Hood to Coast Dubai 2026 exceeded every expectation. The energy, the unity, the smiles at the finish line - this was more than a sporting event. It was a global celebration of health, community and Dubai's vision as a world-class sports destination,' said Felicia hubber, the Global chairwoman of HTC.

International teams flew in from China, the United States, Europe, the GCC and Asia, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for major sporting events. The participation of runners from diverse cultures and backgrounds highlighted the city's commitment to inclusivity, wellness and active lifestyles.

Supported by strategic partners and local authorities, Hood to Coast Dubai 2026 was delivered to the highest operational and safety standards, setting a new benchmark for endurance relay events in the region. The event also aligned with Dubai's long-term vision of promoting community well-being, outdoor sports, and international tourism.

As runners crossed the final finish line - many emotional, many euphoric - one message was clear: Hood to Coast Dubai is here to stay.

With overwhelming feedback from participants and global interest already building, plans are underway to grow the event further in future editions, welcoming even more teams to experience the magic of running together across Dubai's extraordinary landscapes.

