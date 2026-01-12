Ministry Of Finance Launches 'Federal Government Real Estate Assets Platform' To Enhance Federal Asset Management Efficiency



Younis Haji AlKhoori: ' The platform represents a qualitative leap in the regulation, governance, and management of real estate assets across the federal government.”

Dubai, January 12, 2026

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has officially launched the 'Federal Government Real Estate Assets Platform', a centralised digital platform designed to document and update data on federal real estate assets in line with the highest standards of transparency and efficiency.

The launch event marking the milestone was attended by His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Her Excellency Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry, along with representatives from federal entities, government officials, and experts in asset management and digital technologies.

The event featured a panel discussion on the role of AI in government asset management, as well as an interactive presentation offering a live demonstration of the platform's features and technical capabilities.

The platform was launched in compliance with Article 18 of Federal Decree-Law No. (35) of 2023, concerning the Union-Owned Properties, which mandates the Ministry of Finance to establish an electronic registry for federal real estate assets.

A Qualitative Leap

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori stressed that the launch of this platform is part of the Ministry's commitment to ensuring the full digital transformation of government resource and asset management. It aligns with the leadership's vision of promoting excellence across all sectors by enhancing operational efficiency and rationalising expenditure through process automation and streamlined procedures.

AlKhoori added that the platform will bring about a paradigm shift in organising, governing, and managing real estate assets at the federal level. It will reinforce governance and transparency by delivering accurate, up-to-date, and reliable data to inform policymaking and strategic decisions concerning federal real estate assets.

His Excellency added, 'We are determined to ensure this initiative builds on the Ministry's ongoing efforts in government financial management. It will pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient future in federal asset management, advancing the UAE's development objectives for the decades ahead.'

An Integrated Framework

The Federal Government Real Estate Assets Platform aims to establish an integrated framework for managing federal assets, ensuring compliance with approved federal government policies and procedures for fixed asset and lease management.

It seeks to promote sound governance by streamlining and accelerating processes, eliminating bureaucracy in line with the nation's strategies to adopt effective digital solutions for asset management.

Built on a centralised and unified digital architecture, the platform enables federal entities to manage their real estate data with precision and integrates seamlessly with other government systems to enhance operational efficiency.

It also includes dedicated mechanisms for updating asset information, generates periodic reports and key performance indicators, and facilitates informed, evidence-based decision-making.

Designed with simplicity and reliability at its core, the platform's interface delivers an efficient and flexible user experience for all stakeholders involved in managing federal government assets.

Detailed financial data

The platform provides detailed financial data, such as property value, depreciation rates, and operational expenses, as well as comprehensive non-financial information, covering property classification, geographical location, condition, and technical specifications.

This is supported by a complete digital record of relevant documents, including architectural plans, site maps, and associated contracts, ensuring both accuracy and accessibility for all relevant federal entities.

The Federal Government Real Estate Assets Platform has been designed to meet several strategic objectives. These include establishing centralised management of federal real estate data, continuously enhancing the quality of data through updating the federal real estate registry, and generating reports and key performance indicators to support evidence-based decision-making across federal bodies.

The platform also aims to ensure full alignment with federal fixed-asset and leasing policies, optimise the use of federal real estate space in line with wider government strategy, improve integration with other federal systems, and deliver a modern, reliable user interface that prioritises ease of use and operational efficiency.

To support these goals, the platform offers a suite of core functions that enable federal entities to manage their property portfolios transparently and efficiently. It features advanced tools for registering and updating property information under standardised classifications, along with a secure and structured framework for inputting associated financial and non-financial data, as well as all relevant digital documentation.

Centralised mechanism

As part of this initiative, the Ministry has transitioned from cumbersome paper-based procedures to fully automated, streamlined processes. This is enabled by a unified mechanism for submitting federal real estate requests, supported by real-time notifications for execution and follow-up, along with the ability to upload all relevant supporting documentation.

Requests cover a wide range of functions, from property inspection and sale to applications for transfer, demolition, and procedures for subdividing or consolidating units. This comprehensive suite of services enhances operational agility while unifying all workflows within a single digital framework, ensuring faster completion and greater accuracy in handling.

The platform also provides dedicated tools for lease management, including identifying leasable spaces, creating and approving contracts, and tracking modifications and terminations. This fosters clear and structured contractual relationships between federal entities and beneficiaries, thereby improving the overall efficiency of federal real estate asset management.

To ensure systematic organisation, the platform follows a precise four-tier classification model: the Site, the highest level, encompassing a group of properties; the Building, an independent unit within a site; the Floor, a subdivision of a building where details such as area and occupancy are recorded; and the Unit, the most granular level, referring to individual usable or leasable spaces such as offices or rooms.

This structured hierarchy standardises real estate classification across all federal entities, guaranteeing data accuracy and enabling rapid information retrieval.

Strategic tool

The platform provides a strategic tool that enables federal entities to efficiently register, monitor, and manage their real estate assets through a structured and methodical approach.

It has been designed with an intuitive workflow that simplifies classification and review processes while providing a comprehensive suite of digital services that enhance the efficiency of federal real estate operations.

Its launch represents a significant step forward in building an integrated federal asset management system, reinforcing the UAE's global leadership in public financial management and supporting its vision for a more sustainable and innovative government sector.

Posted on: Monday, January 12, 2026 4:36:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)