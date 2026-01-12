Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates World Flower Day On January 19

Dubai, UAE, 12 January 2026: To celebrate World Flower Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will organise a cultural and artistic event that celebrates the beauty of flowers and their symbolism in poetry, art, and music. The event will feature a diverse program that brings together literary and visual creativity with community engagement, promoting flowers as a shared human language that transcends cultures.

The program will include a live painting exhibition titled Petals and a Brush, where flowers become a living subject celebrated as a shared artistic language that brings artist and audience together in one space.

The program will also include a panel discussion on flowers in world literature and the diversity of their meanings across the ages. Moderated by Maria Tormoush, the session will delve into the presence of flowers in literary texts and what different cultures have expressed through them, with the participation of Dr. Samar Dioub.

Furthermore, the event will include a poetry evening celebrating flowers in poetry as a symbol of love and life. Participating poets include Ahmad Al-Akhras, Ola Khaddaro, and Yasser Abdelkader. The evening will be hosted by media professional Wael Issa, who will present poems that evoke the presence of flowers in Arab imagination.

At the end of the event, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host a concert titled Ya Bade' Al-Ward, celebrating roses and flowers in Arab music, as a lyrical and aesthetic theme. The concert will be performed by artist Mirna Mallouhi along with a group of musicians, presenting a selection of vocal and musical works inspired by the beauty and symbolism of flowers. The Dubai National Theatre Choir will also participate in the concert.

This event supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's vision to promote culture and art, and to open interactive spaces that bring together various forms of creative expression, in a celebration of beauty that connects literature, art, and music with the community and the family.

