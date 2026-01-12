Under The Directives Of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship Launches Its Qualifiers

FUJAIRAH, UAE, 12 January 2026: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a new phase of the Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship has officially commenced, featuring three qualifying competitions in preparation for the final championship at the Emirate level. The initiative is part of an advanced educational programme designed to develop outstanding students' mental and arithmetic skills.

The qualifying competitions commenced on 11 January and will continue on 17 and 18 January, with 100 students participating in each competition. All participants have completed the initiative's intensive training phase. The competitions will take place at Zayed Educational Complexes in Al Bidyah, Fujairah, and Dibba Al Fujairah, ensuring broad participation opportunities for students across the Emirate.

The competitions aim to provide a stimulating educational environment that enhances students' mental abilities and arithmetic skills by testing their performance under time pressure. This approach improves quick thinking, accuracy, self-confidence, focus, attention, and rapid decision-making.

In this context, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed that the initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, to invest sustainably in talent and competencies. He noted that this phase represents a pivotal step in empowering students and enabling them to compete in an innovative educational environment, underscoring Fujairah's commitment to nurturing excellence and preparing a knowledgeable generation capable of meeting future challenges with confidence and efficiency.

Following the qualifying competitions, 200 students from 400 participants will be selected based on their performance to advance to the final championship. This final stage is the program's most significant milestone and reflects the progress students have made throughout the training and qualification phases.

This initiative is part of the Fujairah Government's ongoing efforts to support high-quality educational programs, enhance students' cognitive abilities, and build a capable generation equipped with modern skills and knowledge, ready to compete at the local, regional, and international levels.

