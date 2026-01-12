Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia, US Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Saudi Arabia, US Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations


2026-01-12 03:02:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khereiji met Monday with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg, who is visiting Riyadh, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

The meeting also addressed the regional and international developments and efforts being made in this regard.

MENAFN12012026000063011010ID1110588797



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search