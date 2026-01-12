Saudi Arabia, US Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Riyadh: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khereiji met Monday with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg, who is visiting Riyadh, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.
The meeting also addressed the regional and international developments and efforts being made in this regard.
